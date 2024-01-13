IND vs ENG: On A Wearing Pitch, So I Think It’s Just Application – West Indies Great Clive Llyod Shares His Verdict On Newlands Surface Ahead Of England Test

Legendary West Indies cricketer Clive Llyod spoke extensively about the surface in Cape Town, which hosted the second test between India and South Africa. The pitch conditions during the Cape Town Test were under scrutiny after the match was concluded inside five sessions, making it the shortest contested test cricket in history.

The surface in Cape Town was heavily criticised after the game was concluded in less than two days, making it the shortest Test in the sport’s history. South African opener Aiden Markram scored a magnificent century in the second innings, but the inconsistent bounce of the pitch startled batsmen on both sides.

Speaking to the PTI, West Indies great Clive Llyod defended the pitch in Cape Town and did not want to particularly criticize the surface conditions at Newlands and he agreed with Rohit Sharma on the Indian captain’s notion that there should be fair decision-making when evaluating surfaces worldwide.

“I don’t think anything was wrong with the pitch. Somebody made a hundred on that same pitch, on a wearing pitch, so I think it’s just application. And I’m wondering if that had happened in India, with what they would have done to the ground persons,” Clive Llyod said.

The Newlands pitch came under considerable examination after the second Test, which was completed within two days. The ICC has now rated the Newlands pitch as ‘unsatisfactory’ as Team India registered the quickest victory in the history of Test cricket to become the first Asian team to win a Test in Cape Town.

If You’re Playing Top-class Cricket, You Should Be Able To Handle Those Sorts Of Things – Clive Llyod

Clive Llyod admitted that they would have a lot of talks if the match ended in two days or so. The West Indies legend stated that cricketers and experts should not criticise the pitch if it is a turning surface and also believes that top-class cricket teams should be able to adapt to changing conditions.

“You know, because if you lose in a day and a bit, the first thing they’ll look at is the pitch. India had a turning pitch here the other day, and everybody said some terrible things about the pitch. If you’re playing top-class cricket, you should be able to handle those sorts of things.” Clive Llyod added.

India will face England in a five-test series beginning January 25 in Hyderabad, the opening match’s pitch preparation will be closely watched, as it is expected to favour the spinners. On Friday night, the BCCI announced a 16-member squad for the first two Tests, which included four frontline spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav, who is expected to play a key role for the team.