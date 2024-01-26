IND vs ENG: Stokesy Got Us To What We Think Was An Above-Par Score – Ben Duckett Opens Up On Their Team’s Batting Performance Against India

England opener Ben Duckett expressed his satisfaction with his team’s batting performance against India on the opening day of the first test. Despite nine wickets falling to spin across the day, England managed to score 246 runs, which Duckett claims is an above-par score on the surface. However, the Ben Stokes-led side couldn’t cause much damage with the ball on the first day, as Yashasvi Jaiswal’s knock took the visitors by surprise.

England’s aggressive approach in unfamiliar conditions against world-class spinners was the topic of discussion leading up to their five-match Test series against India. The Ben Stokes-led side kept their promise immediately, taking on the pacers in the first hour of play, but the home side responded with their spinners to limit the visitors to 246 runs.

During an interview with talkSPORT, Ben Duckett expressed his opinion that it was quite a spinning surface for the Day 1 wicket, and they might have picked up three to four wickets in the final session. He also praised the Indian openers for their positive approach to putting pressure on their bowlers. Regarding their batting performance, the England opener believes their captain led them to an above-par score on a surface that favours spinners.

“It’s spinning quite a lot on day one, We could have easily had three or four [wickets] there tonight and it could have been very different. The way they played at the top was quite positive, and that’s fair play to them. I don’t think we necessarily thought they were going to come out and play like that, but Stokesy got us to what we think was an above-par score.

“It was quite a good day. I thought we were pretty happy there, getting bowled out for what we were. I thought Stokesy was superb. We found it pretty tricky and I think, to be honest, they played well and really positively tonight. It’s tough work against that attack, and I thought we grafted really well today… when the ball is spinning like that on day one, it can be quite tough,” Ben Duckett said.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma put up 80 for the first wicket in 12.2 overs before Jack Leach claimed England’s first wicket of the day, catching Rohit at mid-on off to Ben Stokes. The left-handed opener remained unbeaten at stumps after hitting 76 off 70 balls, while Shubman Gill played more cautiously against England spinners on Day 1.

I Think Yashasvi Jaiswal Played Beautifully – Ben Duckett

Ben Duckett believes that Yashasvi Jaiswal played brilliantly in home conditions, while Rohit Sharma looked comfortable before getting out. He hopes that the team can take some quick wickets on the second day to get back into the game.

“I think he played beautifully. These are home conditions [for India] and you’d expect nothing less of their lads than to play well out here. Even the wicket to get Rohit, they were looking quite set with those two, and then that happened. Fingers crossed, if moments like that happen tomorrow, we can stick three or four [wickets] on them and you never know. If we can keep them to around our score, or even a little bit of a lead, I think we’re right in the game,” Ben Duckett added.

In the first test match between India and England, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his first Test half-century at home, allowing India to finish the first day ahead of the visitors. After England were bowled out for 246 in the first innings, Jaiswal guided India to 119-1 in just 23 overs. The 22-year-old scored 76 runs off 70 balls, helping India close the gap to just 127 runs behind England.