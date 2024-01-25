IND vs ENG: I Find It Entertaining And Cricket Is Supposed To Entertain You – Anjum Chopra Lauds England’s Approach In Red-ball Cricket

Former Indian Women’s team captain Anjum Chopra believes Bazball is an interesting component of the sport in terms of sustainability in the game. England’s aggressive approach, known as Bazball, has been one of the most hotly debated topics in cricket over the last two years, given their success in red-ball cricket.

India is one of the most powerful teams at home, and they have not lost a Test series in home conditions in over a decade. England was the last team to do the near-impossible beating the Men in Blue in 2012, but they are a very different team now. Ben Stokes and co. may be able to put up a far more tough fight than the International teams who have recently toured India.

Speaking to CricketNext, Anjum Chopra believes that the Bazball brand of cricket is entertaining and a new way of playing the game and that it is perfectly fine for a team to play the aggressive brand of cricket if they achieve the desired result in the sport. She also stated that the same style of cricket may not suit all other teams in the world.

“I find it entertaining and cricket is supposed to entertain you. It doesn’t feel right when our bowlers get hammered, It’s a new way of playing cricket. If a team can sustain it to get the results that they desire, then there is no harm.

“It’s go out there, venture out, and find out the abilities of the individuals. So if this suits England and they are getting the desired results then it’s absolutely fine”.

“Not necessary that it will suit every team, or, even England at times, given the conditions they are playing in. So, I quite like it because it’s just trying new things with the format. After all, no matter how many formats you play, the technique shall remain the same. Advancements will work only if the base is strong,” Anjum Chopra said.

In India in red-ball cricket, an aggressive brand of cricket is frequently the greatest form of defense, and England’s Stokes and McCullum attack more than any other side. From the top of the order, English batters’ primary goal is to find the boundary and keep the scoreboard moving and they would be keen on questioning quality Indian bowling throughout the series.

Team India’s Strong Pillars Isn’t There For Whatever Reasons – Anjum Chopra

Anjum Chopra believes that the absence of Virat Kohli, who opted out for personal reasons, will be a significant blow to the Indian team in the first two games, and that it may work in favour of the England side as they attempt to exploit the inexperienced Indian middle order.

“It’s indeed a huge blow. Actually, the good news for the opponents is that one of Team India’s strong pillars isn’t there for whatever reasons. Huge positive for the England bowlers as well because whoever replaces him won’t be at the same level as Kohli. But that doesn’t downplay those who are in waiting but Virat obviously has a massive weightage,” Anjum Chopra stated.

“But other than that, whosoever gets picked to fill that void is also waiting in the wings. And it also serves as an opportunity for that person,” Anjum Chopra concluded.

Virat Kohli pulled out of the first two games of the five-match Test series and there is no apparent explanation for Kohli’s absence from the squad. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has advised the public not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding the incident and has also asked fans to respect the player’s privacy at the moment.