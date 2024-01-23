IND vs ENG: Trying To Be The Nice Guy And It Is Not Being Taken Well – Jasprit Bumrah Recalls Fierce Battle With James Anderson During 2021 Series
Jan 23, 2024 at 1:21 PM
Leading Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has recalled his 10-ball over to veteran England pacer James Anderson during the 2021 England test series which ignited a spark for the rest of the series ahead of the five-match test series starting on January 25 in Hyderabad.
In the final test at Lord’s, Jasprit Bumrah bowled a 10-ball over to Anderson, disturbing him with bouncers. He started with a vicious short ball that hit the batter’s helmet and went to the gully, rattling England’s number 11.
The 30-year-old sought to disturb Anderson with a couple more short balls but ended up bowling four no-balls in his attempt to go all out.
In an interview, Jasprit Bumrah spoke about the unforgettable 10-ball over he bowled to James Anderson during India’s test series in England. He added that Anderson’s reaction ignited him and the rest of the Indian team, resulting in fierce and angry exchanges throughout the match.
“I was tired, I thought the last wicket was there, I tried to push to bowl fast. I went up to him (mid-over), asked ‘Are you OK?’ and didn’t get a good response. So that brought back some young memories; of trying to be the nice guy and it is not being taken well.
“And it triggered the whole team, It was red mist but it was channelled. Fighting and playing is second nature to us; controlling that is self-taught,” Jasprit Bumrah said.
Bumrah was the most effective bowler in the postponed fifth Test against England at Edgbaston. The right-arm speedster took three wickets in the first innings and two out of three in the second innings. However, the Ben Stokes-led side outplayed the Indian team on home grounds to tie the series.
I Have Been Watching James Anderson Since I Was A Child – Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah also praised the English fast bowler James Anderson for his perseverance and tenacity for the England Test team over the last year or so. Furthermore, The 30-year-old said that Anderson had motivated him as a young cricketer.
“A lot of credit to (Anderson), I can genuinely say I’ve been watching him since I was a child. It’s a credit to him (he is still playing at 41), a testament to his hunger and passion. It’s one thing to have helpful conditions but to keep doing all that preparation. Skill and technique can be learned, but the will to keep going, that’s a big tick for me,” Jasprit Bumrah added.
Bumrah and Anderson have established themselves as key players for their respective sides in Test cricket, as evidenced by their numbers in red-ball cricket.
The two seasoned bowlers will look to maintain their present form when they face off each other in the Test series, which begins on Thursday, January 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.