IND vs ENG: Trying To Be The Nice Guy And It Is Not Being Taken Well – Jasprit Bumrah Recalls Fierce Battle With James Anderson During 2021 Series

In the final test at Lord’s, Jasprit Bumrah bowled a 10-ball over to Anderson, disturbing him with bouncers. He started with a vicious short ball that hit the batter’s helmet and went to the gully, rattling England’s number 11.

The 30-year-old sought to disturb Anderson with a couple more short balls but ended up bowling four no-balls in his attempt to go all out.

In an interview, Jasprit Bumrah spoke about the unforgettable 10-ball over he bowled to James Anderson during India’s test series in England. He added that Anderson’s reaction ignited him and the rest of the Indian team, resulting in fierce and angry exchanges throughout the match.

“I was tired, I thought the last wicket was there, I tried to push to bowl fast. I went up to him (mid-over), asked ‘Are you OK?’ and didn’t get a good response. So that brought back some young memories; of trying to be the nice guy and it is not being taken well.

“And it triggered the whole team, It was red mist but it was channelled. Fighting and playing is second nature to us; controlling that is self-taught,” Jasprit Bumrah said.