sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

Cricket News

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Is By Far The Biggest Star In The Game And Just Buzzes Around With So Much Energy – Michael Atherton

IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Is By Far The Biggest Star In The Game And Just Buzzes Around With So Much Energy – Michael Atherton

Avinash T

Jan 29, 2024 at 4:42 PM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Is By Far The Biggest Star In The Game And Just Buzzes Around With So Much Energy &#8211; Michael Atherton

Former England captain Michael Atherton has hailed Indian cricketer Virat Kohli as the biggest superstar in world cricket. Kohli is known for his exceptional batting skills across all formats of the game, having played numerous match-winning innings for India over the past decade.

Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest Test batsmen in India’s cricket history, often called upon in times of crisis. He has a reputation for demonstrating remarkable discipline while negotiating the ball for long hours and manoeuvring it through challenging conditions.

However, his absence from the first Test match against England was felt significantly, given his reputation as the ultimate chaser and clutch player.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Michael Atherton believes that fans and supporters are drawn to the game because of the superstars and that there is no one bigger than Virat Kohli, who brings a lot of enthusiasm to the game.

“He is by far the biggest star in the game here. The supporters are often drawn to the superstars of the game, and there is none bigger than Virat Kohli here.

Michael Atherton
Michael Atherton Credits: Twitter

“I find him a fascinating batter to watch. I find him an absolutely fascinating cricketer in general. When he is on the field, even when he is not contributing, he just buzzes around with so much energy. He is a very magnetic and charismatic cricketer,” Michael Atherton said.

Although Virat Kohli was initially named in India’s squad for the first two matches of the upcoming five-match home series against England, he opted out of the first two games due to personal reasons. Kohli has recently missed several matches due to personal reasons, including India’s T20I series opener against Afghanistan earlier this year and India’s intra-squad encounter during their South Africa tour.

The 35-year-old looked primed to be the team’s backbone once more, with a significant role to play against England’s spinners and the old ball. With the rest of the Indian middle order unable to score runs continuously, Kohli had to stand strong among the relatively inexperienced guys.

Despite a low run total, Kohli was one of the better batsmen on display during a recent two-match Test series against South Africa. He demonstrated his abilities by top-scoring in two innings on difficult pitches and could be key to India’s success against England in the final three games, which he is expected to return for.

Tagged:

England National Cricket Team

IND vs ENG 2024

India National Cricket Team

Michael Atherton

Virat Kohli

Related Article
IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Is By Far The Biggest Star In The Game And Just Buzzes Around With So Much Energy &#8211; Michael Atherton
IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Is By Far The Biggest Star In The Game And Just Buzzes Around With So Much Energy – Michael Atherton

Jan 29, 2024, 4:42 PM

IND vs ENG: I&#8217;m Lucky To Watch Him Closely &#8211; Rohit Sharma Opens Up On Sharing The Dressing Room With Virat Kohli Over The Years
IND vs ENG: I’m Lucky To Watch Him Closely – Rohit Sharma Opens Up On Sharing The Dressing Room With Virat Kohli Over The Years

Jan 28, 2024, 2:42 PM

IND vs ENG: I Will Find Out Soon But I Won&#8217;t Tell You Guys &#8211; AB de Villiers On Virat Kohli Opting Out Of First Two Games Against England
IND vs ENG: I Will Find Out Soon But I Won’t Tell You Guys – AB de Villiers On Virat Kohli Opting Out Of First Two Games Against England

Jan 25, 2024, 12:09 PM

Virat Kohli&#8217;s Absence Has Diminished The Importance Of The Series: Mike Atherton
Virat Kohli’s Absence Has Diminished The Importance Of The Series: Mike Atherton

Jan 25, 2024, 12:07 PM

IND vs ENG: It Gives England A Glimmer Of Hope In The First Two Tests Of A Series &#8211; Nasser Hussain On Virat Kohli Opting Out Of First Two Games
IND vs ENG: It Gives England A Glimmer Of Hope In The First Two Tests Of A Series – Nasser Hussain On Virat Kohli Opting Out Of First Two Games

Jan 23, 2024, 4:43 PM

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, And Mohammed Shami Make It Into 2023 ICC Men&#8217;s ODI Team Of The Year
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, And Mohammed Shami Make It Into 2023 ICC Men’s ODI Team Of The Year

Jan 23, 2024, 4:31 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy