sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

Cricket News

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Is On The Cusp of Joining Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, And Sunil Gavaskar In The Elite List During The England Test Series

IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Is On The Cusp of Joining Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, And Sunil Gavaskar In The Elite List During The England Test Series

Avinash T

Jan 22, 2024 at 12:45 PM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Is On The Cusp of Joining Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, And Sunil Gavaskar In The Elite List During The England Test Series

Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli is on the verge of joining legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar in the elite list in red-ball cricket. The 35-year-old has scored 8848 runs in Test cricket and needs 152 more to become the fourth Indian batter to reach 9000 Test runs.

Virat Kohli has the potential to shatter a significant record during the five-match Test series. The former Indian captain is now ranked fourth in terms of most Test runs for India. Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most Test runs for India, with 15921 runs. The Indian master blaster is followed by Sunil Gavaskar (10122 runs), Rahul Dravid (13288), and  Virat Kohli (8848).

The Ace Indian batter is back in top form after a long slump in form from 2019 to 2022 in International Cricket. He was the ODI World Cup’s leading run scorer with nearly 700 runs, and he eclipsed Tendulkar’s record for most ODI hundreds by scoring his 50th ton against New Zealand in the Semifinals at Wankhede Stadium.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

In the recently finished two-match Test series against South Africa, Kohli was the top-scorer for India scoring 172 runs in four innings at an average of 43 on difficult surfaces. The 35-year-old will hope to maintain his form and equal Sachin’s record of 100 international hundreds.

Virat Kohli has maintained a particular intensity on the pitch over the years, and his style has been praised by some cricket commentators, while others feel that expressing emotions on the field is detrimental. There haven’t been many players in India like Kohli who are aggressive and take control of the game right away.

India will play England in a five-match Test series at home. The series will kick off on January 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. India has won 16 straight home Test series, while England has also been dominant under the leadership of Ben Stokes, who has yet to lose a series as captain.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

England won their last series (2-1) in India in 2012-13. Since then, they’ve lost two-match Test series in India, 0-4 in 2016-17 and 1-3 in 2020-21, and they’re preparing for a five-match series against India. India is a formidable force on its own turf, particularly in the red-ball style of the game.

However, Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have led England to 13 triumphs and one tie in 19 games since taking over as captain and coach, respectively, and would be keen on challenging the Indian team on their home soil.

Tagged:

England National Cricket Team

IND vs ENG 2024

India National Cricket Team

Rahul Dravid

Sachin Tendulkar

Sunil Gavaskar

Virat Kohli

Related Article
IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Is On The Cusp of Joining Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, And Sunil Gavaskar In The Elite List During The England Test Series
IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Is On The Cusp of Joining Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, And Sunil Gavaskar In The Elite List During The England Test Series

Jan 22, 2024, 12:40 PM

Cheteshwar Pujara Joins Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid In Elite List
Cheteshwar Pujara Joins Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid In Elite List

Jan 22, 2024, 10:22 AM

Rishabh Pant And Ishan Kishan In Contention For ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Squad
Rishabh Pant And Ishan Kishan In Contention For ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Squad

Jan 21, 2024, 4:23 PM

IND vs ENG: It&#8217;s Going To Be An Interesting Series Against England &#8211; Rahul Dravid Excited For The Five-Match Test Series In Home Soil
IND vs ENG: It’s Going To Be An Interesting Series Against England – Rahul Dravid Excited For The Five-Match Test Series In Home Soil

Jan 18, 2024, 5:22 PM

IND vs AFG: It Was A Great Call From The Skipper To Go With The Spinner &#8211; Rahul Dravid Praises Rohit Sharma For His Brilliant Captaincy Decision
IND vs AFG: It Was A Great Call From The Skipper To Go With The Spinner – Rahul Dravid Praises Rohit Sharma For His Brilliant Captaincy Decision

Jan 18, 2024, 1:55 PM

IND vs AFG: Taking Himself Out Was Ashwin-Level Thinking &#8211; Rahul Dravid Praises Rohit Sharma For His Tactical Move Against Afghanistan
IND vs AFG: Taking Himself Out Was Ashwin-Level Thinking – Rahul Dravid Praises Rohit Sharma For His Tactical Move Against Afghanistan

Jan 18, 2024, 1:27 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy