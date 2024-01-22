IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Is On The Cusp of Joining Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, And Sunil Gavaskar In The Elite List During The England Test Series

Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli is on the verge of joining legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar in the elite list in red-ball cricket. The 35-year-old has scored 8848 runs in Test cricket and needs 152 more to become the fourth Indian batter to reach 9000 Test runs.

Virat Kohli has the potential to shatter a significant record during the five-match Test series. The former Indian captain is now ranked fourth in terms of most Test runs for India. Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most Test runs for India, with 15921 runs. The Indian master blaster is followed by Sunil Gavaskar (10122 runs), Rahul Dravid (13288), and Virat Kohli (8848).

The Ace Indian batter is back in top form after a long slump in form from 2019 to 2022 in International Cricket. He was the ODI World Cup’s leading run scorer with nearly 700 runs, and he eclipsed Tendulkar’s record for most ODI hundreds by scoring his 50th ton against New Zealand in the Semifinals at Wankhede Stadium.

In the recently finished two-match Test series against South Africa, Kohli was the top-scorer for India scoring 172 runs in four innings at an average of 43 on difficult surfaces. The 35-year-old will hope to maintain his form and equal Sachin’s record of 100 international hundreds.

Virat Kohli has maintained a particular intensity on the pitch over the years, and his style has been praised by some cricket commentators, while others feel that expressing emotions on the field is detrimental. There haven’t been many players in India like Kohli who are aggressive and take control of the game right away.

India will play England in a five-match Test series at home. The series will kick off on January 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. India has won 16 straight home Test series, while England has also been dominant under the leadership of Ben Stokes, who has yet to lose a series as captain.

England won their last series (2-1) in India in 2012-13. Since then, they’ve lost two-match Test series in India, 0-4 in 2016-17 and 1-3 in 2020-21, and they’re preparing for a five-match series against India. India is a formidable force on its own turf, particularly in the red-ball style of the game.

However, Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have led England to 13 triumphs and one tie in 19 games since taking over as captain and coach, respectively, and would be keen on challenging the Indian team on their home soil.