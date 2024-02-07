IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Showed He Is A Quick Learner – Sunil Gavaskar Lauds Young Indian Opener For Learning From Previous Mistakes

Legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal after he scored a match-winning double-century against England in the second test in Vizag. The left-handed opener was the standout for the Men in Blue in the first innings, contributing significantly to India’s massive score.

In the first Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Yashasvi Jaiswal capitalized on his start in the Vizag Test, scoring 209 runs off 290 balls, including 19 fours and 7 sixes. The Southpaw fell short of a century after reaching 80 runs off 74 balls in the first innings.

In his Column for Mid-Day, Sunil Gavaskar hailed Yashasvi Jaiswal for learning from his mistakes in the first Test, where he missed out on a century, to convert it into a double century in the second test and for keeping the Indian innings together where most of the other Indian batters gifted their wickets.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal showed he is a quick learner by making sure he didn’t miss out on a hundred as he did in the first Test match by scoring a magnificent double century in the second Test.”

“India certainly needed someone to hold the innings together with a big century as once again most of the other batters got going like they did in the first Test and then gifted their wickets away,” Sunil Gavaskar Wrote in his Column for Mid-Day.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been an exceptional performer for the Indian team in the ongoing Test series, scoring the most runs for the team in the first two games. The Southpaw has scored 321 runs in two matches, with an impressive average of 80.25 as the other Indian batters have failed to score big runs, The Southpaw has made sure to give England a run for their money with his aggressive style of cricket.

The left-handed opener led India’s comeback in the series, turning the Indian innings on its head and knowing just when to strike the spinners in the 1st innings. He also continued his tendency of scoring large hundreds once set, achieving his first Test double century in International Cricket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has had a strong start to both his Test and Twenty20 careers. He hit a fantastic century against the West Indies on his debut, followed by a brilliant double century in his second game at home, and might be a future star for India across all formats.