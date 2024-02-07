sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

Cricket News

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Showed He Is A Quick Learner – Sunil Gavaskar Lauds Young Indian Opener For Learning From Previous Mistakes

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Showed He Is A Quick Learner – Sunil Gavaskar Lauds Young Indian Opener For Learning From Previous Mistakes

Avinash T

Feb 7, 2024 at 12:19 PM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Showed He Is A Quick Learner &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Lauds Young Indian Opener For Learning From Previous Mistakes

Legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal after he scored a match-winning double-century against England in the second test in Vizag. The left-handed opener was the standout for the Men in Blue in the first innings, contributing significantly to India’s massive score.

In the first Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Yashasvi Jaiswal capitalized on his start in the Vizag Test, scoring 209 runs off 290 balls, including 19 fours and 7 sixes. The Southpaw fell short of a century after reaching 80 runs off 74 balls in the first innings.

In his Column for Mid-Day, Sunil Gavaskar hailed Yashasvi Jaiswal for learning from his mistakes in the first Test, where he missed out on a century, to convert it into a double century in the second test and for keeping the Indian innings together where most of the other Indian batters gifted their wickets.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal showed he is a quick learner by making sure he didn’t miss out on a hundred as he did in the first Test match by scoring a magnificent double century in the second Test.”

Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar Credits: Twitter

“India certainly needed someone to hold the innings together with a big century as once again most of the other batters got going like they did in the first Test and then gifted their wickets away,” Sunil Gavaskar Wrote in his Column for Mid-Day.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been an exceptional performer for the Indian team in the ongoing Test series, scoring the most runs for the team in the first two games. The Southpaw has scored 321 runs in two matches, with an impressive average of 80.25 as the other Indian batters have failed to score big runs, The Southpaw has made sure to give England a run for their money with his aggressive style of cricket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal Credits: Twitter

The left-handed opener led India’s comeback in the series, turning the Indian innings on its head and knowing just when to strike the spinners in the 1st innings. He also continued his tendency of scoring large hundreds once set, achieving his first Test double century in International Cricket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has had a strong start to both his Test and Twenty20 careers. He hit a fantastic century against the West Indies on his debut, followed by a brilliant double century in his second game at home, and might be a future star for India across all formats.

Tagged:

England National Cricket Team

IND vs ENG 2024

India National Cricket Team

Sunil Gavaskar

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Related Article
IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Showed He Is A Quick Learner &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Lauds Young Indian Opener For Learning From Previous Mistakes
IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Showed He Is A Quick Learner – Sunil Gavaskar Lauds Young Indian Opener For Learning From Previous Mistakes

Feb 7, 2024, 12:19 PM

IND vs ENG: He Does Struggle Sometimes With The Tempo Of This Bazball Era &#8211; Alastair Cook On Joe Root&#8217;s Struggle To Adapt To An Aggressive Brand Of Cricket
IND vs ENG: He Does Struggle Sometimes With The Tempo Of This Bazball Era – Alastair Cook On Joe Root’s Struggle To Adapt To An Aggressive Brand Of Cricket

Feb 7, 2024, 11:46 AM

IND vs ENG: I Felt It Was Hitting The Leg Stump &#8211; Brad Hogg On The Controversy Over DRS Call On Zak Crawley&#8217;s Dismissal
IND vs ENG: I Felt It Was Hitting The Leg Stump – Brad Hogg On The Controversy Over DRS Call On Zak Crawley’s Dismissal

Feb 7, 2024, 11:16 AM

IND vs ENG: We Need To Come Up With Some Ways To Counter That &#8211; Brendon McCullum Opens Up On England&#8217;s Strategy To Play Jasprit Bumrah
IND vs ENG: We Need To Come Up With Some Ways To Counter That – Brendon McCullum Opens Up On England’s Strategy To Play Jasprit Bumrah

Feb 7, 2024, 10:16 AM

Brendon McCullum Delivers Worrying Update On Jack Leach&#8217;s Knee Injury Ahead Of 3rd IND vs ENG Test
Brendon McCullum Delivers Worrying Update On Jack Leach’s Knee Injury Ahead Of 3rd IND vs ENG Test

Feb 7, 2024, 9:45 AM

IND vs ENG: He Has Proved Himself In Tough Situations In Almost Every Format &#8211; Aakash Chopra Hails Yashasvi Jaiswal For His Brilliance Across Formats
IND vs ENG: He Has Proved Himself In Tough Situations In Almost Every Format – Aakash Chopra Hails Yashasvi Jaiswal For His Brilliance Across Formats

Feb 6, 2024, 4:44 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy