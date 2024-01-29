sportzwiki logo
  IND vs ENG: You Have Used Mohammed Siraj For Only 6 Or 7 Overs Throughout The Test Match – Parthiv Patel On India's Playing Combination In The 1st Test

IND vs ENG: You Have Used Mohammed Siraj For Only 6 Or 7 Overs Throughout The Test Match – Parthiv Patel On India’s Playing Combination In The 1st Test

Avinash T

Jan 29, 2024 at 12:04 PM

IND vs ENG: You Have Used Mohammed Siraj For Only 6 Or 7 Overs Throughout The Test Match &#8211; Parthiv Patel On India&#8217;s Playing Combination In The 1st Test

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel believes India should not include Mohammed Siraj in their playing XI if they do not intend to employ the pacer frequently in the game. However, the 29-year-old bowled only 11 overs in the first Test against England conceding 50 runs and failing to take a wicket.

For the first test in Hyderabad, India fielded Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj alongside the spin combo of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel. Bumrah played an important role in the game, taking six wickets in 24.4 overs.

Meanwhile, Siraj was only employed for four overs in the first innings and seven in the second, failing to pick up a wicket in either.

Speaking to Jiocinema, Parthiv Patel feels that India should replace Siraj with a specialist batter to give their batting more depth and also stated that India could include Kuldeep Yadav instead of Axar Patel.

Parthiv Patel
Parthiv Patel Credits: Twitter

“There is no doubt that 3 spinners are enough, but I have a different perspective. You have used Siraj for only 6 or 7 overs throughout the Test match. Axar Patel played ahead of Kuldeep Yadav due to his batting abilities, as mentioned by Rohit Sharma before the Test match. If you need variety, you could pick Kuldeep ahead of Axar,” Parthiv Patel said.

The Men in Blue were pushed out after Mohammed Siraj’s dismissal, suffering a crushing 28-run defeat in the first game of the five-game series. The tailender came out and tried to slug one off Tom Hartley’s bowling at the end of Day 4 play in Hyderabad.

The Extra Batter Will Add Depth To The Batting – Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel suggested that India should have used a pure batter instead of Mohammed Siraj for only a few overs throughout the game. He stated that it was pointless to include the pacer if he was only going to bowl seven overs and believes that a pure batter, together with Jadeja, Ashwin, and Kuldeep, may boost India’s batting depth.

India vs England
India vs England Credits: Twitter

“And if you are not using Siraj much, then why not play an extra pure batter? So, you will have three types of bowlers in Ashwin, Jadeja, and Kuldeep, and the extra batter will add depth to the batting. And there’s no point playing someone if you are going to give him only 7 overs,” Parthiv Patel added.

England has a 1-0 advantage in the five-match series. The second match will take place in Visakhapatnam starting from February 2 to 6.

Tagged:

England National Cricket Team

IND vs ENG 2024

India National Cricket Team

Mohammed Siraj

Parthiv Patel

