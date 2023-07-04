Team India is gearing up for the long West Indies tour starting on July 12. They will play a series of two Tests, three ODIs, and 5 T20Is. Soon after the completion of the series they will travel to Ireland for three-match T20 series just before the important Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023.

Men in Blue will be playing Ireland in a three-match T20 series in August. The T20 series will begin on August 18, while the other two matches will be played on August 20 and 23, respectively. All three T20 matches will be played in Malahide.

IPL 2023 has unearthed a few young talents for the country who can make it into the Indian side for the forthcoming series as the Indian team management will look to develop players for the forthcoming series. Here are three Indian players for whom this could be the last chance to prove their might.

1. Umran Malik

Umran Malik was benched following his poor performance with the ball for the major part of the season as many believed that he could make it into the T20 squad for the Ireland series starting in August. In the eight matches of IPL 2023, he has claimed only five wickets at an average of 43.40 and a higher economy rate of 10.85. He can bowl at a high pace in any format of the game.

The youngster won the Emerging Player of the Season award in IPL 2022 for taking 22 wickets in 14 matches but in contrast, the 23-year-old failed to produce a single match-winning performance for his team, which eventually led him to be out of playing 11 in 2023 season. The series would be a chance for the Indian youngster to prove his worth, as they are a lot of bowlers waiting for their chances.

2. Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi was called up to the Indian side last year following impressive performances for Lucknow Super Giants In IPL 2022 but was out of the Indian team for T20 World Cup as the team went in with experienced Ravichandran Ashwin for the marquee event in 2022. The 22-year-old has picked up 16 wickets in 10 T20I outings for the Indian team so far.

The youngster has got lethal googly in his bowling and has been a consistent performer for India at junior levels, and he will look to do well for the Indian team in the future series. The Ireland series will be a chance for the LSG spinner to prove his worth at the highest level.

3. Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda had a poor outing with the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023, as he was completely out of form throughout the tournament he scored only 84 runs in 12 games for his side at an average of 7.63 letting his team down in IPL 2023 .with his age on his side, he can still make it into the Indian team, as he got tremendous potential to play at the highest level for the Men In Blue.

Hooda would look to do well in the forthcoming series to make his spot a permanent one in the Indian team for future tournaments. The 28-year-old has impressed everyone with his versatility to bat in different positions for the Indian team.

In 21 T20 games so far, he has scored 368 runs at an average of 30.7 with an impressive strike rate of 147.2 including a century in the previous series against Ireland in 2022.