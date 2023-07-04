Indian team is blessed to produce some world-class talent every year from their domestic cricket and Indian Premier League and playing cricket for India on the biggest stage is the pinnacle of every Indian cricketer’s career. IPL 2023 has unearthed a few youngsters who can make it into the Indian side for the forthcoming series.

With India failing to win a single ICC trophy over the last decade or so, as they failed to cross the knockout stages to win the elusive trophy, many believe that it is the right time to bring new faces into the team, who can take the baton forward for the Indian team.

If selectors and the captain find the right talent to represent the country and give them a long run and confidence, the Indian team will not be far away from winning the ICC trophy. Several players knocked on the doors of the selectors with their performances in domestic Cricket and IPL. Here are five players who might get deserves an opportunity in the Indian team for the Ireland series.

1. Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma was one of the most impressive uncapped cricketers in the country and has impressed everyone with his hard-hitting batting and finishing abilities and has also been impressed with his work behind the stumps for Punjab Kings and Vidarbha. The 29-year-old was part of the India T20 squad in the previous two series but could not make his debut for the Men in Blue.

With Rishabh Pant missing a few months of crickets due to a tragic car accident, Jitesh Sharma has provided a strong case with his performance for the Punjab Kings. The Indian Wicket-keeper batter has been excellent in the IPL 2023, playing at different positions for the Punjab Kings in the cash-rich, providing impetus in the middle overs for the Shikhar Dhawan-led side.

2. Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma was one of the most impressive uncapped cricketers in the country as he performed exceedingly well for the five-time champions. Rinku Singh has scored 474 runs in 14 matches at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.52, with four half-centuries most importantly finishing the games for his side in the impossible situations.

The Mumbai Indians youngster have done exceptionally well for the franchise in the given opportunity and have shown excellent composure to produce some match-winning performances for their team. In IPL 2023 he showed the ability to anchor the innings at a very strike rate–and rescue the team in case of a top-order failure. The stylish left-handed batsman from Hyderabad can be a good addition to the Indian team going forward.

3. Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh has standout performer in this edition of the Indian Premier League as he has exceeded expectations of the cricketing fraternity with the ability to take the bowlers all around the park and finish the games from nowhere for the two-time champions. The youngster is expected to play a vital role for the Indian team in the forthcoming T20 series.

The 25-year-old has been the breakout star in this edition of the Indian Premier League performing consistently for his side playing tough lower down the order. The Southpaw scored 474 runs in 14 matches at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.52, with four half-centuries importantly finishing the games for his side from tough situations.

4. Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan has been exceptional in domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu in 2022, doing brilliantly in all three formats of the game, and has carried on his form into the cash-rich league this season as he scored 362 runs in the eight matches he played in IPL 2023. The Tamil Nadu opener played an outstanding knock against Chennai Super Kings in the final of IPL 2023 but ended up on the losing side.

He has shown promises in domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu in all three formats of the game. Notably The Prolific batter is expected to make it into the Indian team in the future, with his age on his side, he can be a vital player for the Indian team in the future, as he got tremendous potential to play at the highest level for the Men In Blue.

5. Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube has been an important player for the Chennai Super Kings in the 2023 season and the all-rounder has played exceptionally well in the middle order for the five-time champions. The Indian all-rounder has been one of the best big hitters for CSK providing them the much-needed impetus in their batting.

The 30-year-old’s career has had a tremendous rise since joining CSK last season, and his performances have gotten a notch higher this season. The hard-hitting all-rounder can counter-attack the spinners in the middle overs and shift the momentum in the favour of his team and he possesses the versatility and ability to bat at any position in the batting order. He can be a vital player for India in the Ireland series if provided an opportunity.