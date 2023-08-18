Young Indian left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is on the cusp of breaking a huge record of Indian star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the three-match T20 series against Ireland. The 24-year-old impressed everyone during the 2022 T20 World Cup by playing the role of the primary pacer in the team.

The Left-arm pacer has been very good with the new ball and old ball for the Indian team and had a decent outing in the five-match series against West Indies. Arshdeep Singh has 48 scalps from the 31 T20I games for India in T20 International just 2 wickets short of 50 international wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah currently holds the record for being the fastest Indian seamer to pick up 50 wickets for India in 41 games, while the Punjab pacer has a great chance of going past the Indian speedster to achieve this unique record in T20 Internationals in the Ireland series.

Yuzvendra Chahal currently has 96 scalps for India in International Cricket. The 33-year-old is the most successful bowler for India in the shorter format of the game despite not being given an opportunity in big games for India.

The leg-spinner is the highest wicket-taker for India in T20 cricket and is just four wickets short of becoming the 1st Indian bowler to pick 100 International wickets in T20 cricket to join the elite list of Lasith Malinga and Tim Southee in the shorter format of the game but he will not be part of the Ireland squad for the T20 series.

Arshdeep Singh Is A Clever Bowler Who Uses The Seam Well – Abhishek Nayar

Abhishek Nayar said that Arshdeep Singh can bowl with both new ball and old ball, as uses the seam position very well in T20 cricket along with slower deliveries, and feels that he has got the maturity to play the ODI World Cup in India.

“Arshdeep Singh is an experienced player. As we’ve seen in the IPL., Arshdeep can bowl in the death, in the last five overs, and in the middle overs. He is a clever bowler who uses the seam well,” Abhishek Nayar said.

The Punjab youngster has the potential to become a good white-ball cricketer for India and he can provide a left-arm bowling option in the team for the World Cup, with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami being the right-arm pacer in the team.