India vice-captain Ruturaj Gaikwad heaped praise on the young Indian finisher Rinku Singh for his brilliant finishing against Ireland in the 2nd T20I to help India post a massive total on Sunday. The left-handed batter played an instrumental role in the Indian team’s victory against the home side in Dublin.

The 25-year-old made it into the Indian side following his impressive show for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2023 and the Southpaw impressed everyone with his finishing abilities, as he provided the Indian team a much-needed momentum in the final overs in the 2nd T20I to help them post a massive total of 185/5 at 20 overs.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Ruturaj Gaikwad lauded Rinku Singh for his fantastic batting against Ireland and hailed him for showing a lot of maturity in his batting to take the game deep before taking on the bowlers on the game.

“Rinku has already become everyone’s favourite after this year’s IPL. He showed a lot of maturity while batting this year in the IPL. One of the standout things about Rinku is that he doesn’t attack from ball one. He always gives himself time. Whatever the situation is, he always assesses the condition and then he goes on the attack mode,” Ruturaj Gaikwad said.

Rinku Singh did not get the opportunity to bat in his 1st T20 as the game was spoiled by the rain on Friday but got the opportunity to bat against Ireland in the 2nd game after the unlucky dismissal of Sanju Samson and he showed a lot of composure to build his innings before taking on the bowlers in the final two overs.

Rinku Singh Pulls The Trigger At The Right Time – Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad feels that young players can learn a lot from Rinku Singh on finishing the games for their side respective sides and asserted that it is important to take some time in the middle before pressing the acceleration in his batting innings and believes that this innings would give him a lot of confidence going forward in the Indian team.

“So, I think this is a good thing to learn for all the upcoming players or people who want to be a finisher. It’s always important that you take some time and then you can always cover up later.

“So, this year he has learned this skill well. He knows when to pull the trigger. He pulls the trigger at the right time. It was an important innings for him, as it was his debut. And I feel this will help him a lot,” Ruturaj Gaikwad added.

India’s finisher spot has been vacant since the departure of Dinesh Karthik from the team after the 2022 T20 World Cup, as Hardik Pandya has moved up the order in the batting order and India will look to groom the young Rinku Singh as the finisher of the Indian team going into the 2024 T20 World Cup next year.