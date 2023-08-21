Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) assistant coach Abhishek Nayar heaped praise on young Indian finisher Rinku Singh for his brilliant debut innings for India in International Cricket, as he showed a lot of composure to build his innings before taking on the Ireland bowlers in the final two overs of the game.

The Southpaw impressed everyone with his finishing abilities, as he provided the Indian team with much-needed momentum in the final overs in the 2nd T20I to help them post a massive total of 185/5 at 20 overs. The left-handed batter scored 38 runs off just 21 balls including two sixes and three fours in his innings.

Speaking on Jiocinema, Abhishek Nayar lauded Rinku Singh for his brilliant knock against Ireland, after starting his innings slow on Sunday and believes that they are only a few players in International cricket who can match his skill set in the finishing role and credited him for his flawless batting against Ireland in the death over of the game.

“I’m very happy. When he (Rinku) started his innings and you he was 15 off 15, if I remember. And then from there on to go and get 30 it just tells you the calibre and I’ve said this before.”

“There are very few players in international cricket who can take on bowlers the way he does. Once he gets going, I felt he showed a lot. From ball one, it didn’t feel like it was international cricket for him.

“He’s never felt like he was stuck in his batting, and those are things I often look at. I look at a batter when they walk into international cricket. How comfortable they were,” Abhishek Nayar said.

Rinku Singh did not get the opportunity to bat in his 1st T20 as the game was spoiled by the rain on Friday but got the opportunity to bat against Ireland in the 2nd game, where he impressed everyone with his finishing skills. The 25-year-old made it into the Indian side following his impressive show for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2023.

India will be looking to groom the young Rinku Singh as the finisher of the Indian team going into the 2024 T20 World Cup next year as he got the potential to do well for the team in the shorter format of the game.