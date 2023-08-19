Former Indian all-rounder Abhishek Nayar hailed Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah for going all guns blazing against Ireland to announce his comeback to International Cricket after a long-standing back injury. The 29-year-old returned to competitive cricket on Friday, after missing out on a lot of cricket in recent times.

The Right arm pacer underwent surgery for his back injury and missed out on the majority of cricketing action including IPL 2023 and WTC Final 2023, before returning to the side for the Ireland series. Bumrah was at his best leading the Indian team in the 1st T20, as he picked up two wickets in the opening over of the game to put Ireland’s side straightaway in the backfoot on the 1st T20 match.

Speaking on Jiocinema, Abhishek Nayar lauded Jasprit Bumrah for bowling with high intensity in the 1st game against Ireland and reckons that he is slowly getting his rhythm back into the game to achieve his full fitness in the match and praised him for his variations in the death overs of the game.

“Good to see Bumrah back, all cylinders firing. You didn’t see the best of Bumrah, but you did see all the variations that you will always associate with Bumrah. That’s always heartening.

“You saw he was clocking around the 140kph toward the end of his spell, getting his rhythm. Seeing him bowl the off-cutters, the hard lengths, and the yorkers, it’s the ideal way for Bumrah to get back to his rhythm,” Abhishek Nayar said

Bumrah clocked 135kph consistently in the death overs executing his yorkers and also mixed up his variations in the death overs of the game, as he gave away only one run in the crucial 19th over, which helped India to win the game by 2 runs in DLS method after rain spoiled the game in Malahide.

Jasprit Bumrah Ran At a Very Good Pace And Even The Follow-through Was Very Good – Abhishek Nayar

Abhishek Nayar said that Jasprit Bumrah’s run-up has gone up a little bit longer than usual and believes that he is in a good rhythm with both the new ball and the old ball and asserted that his pace will slowly increase once he starts playing more matches for India.

“I noticed one thing, his run-up has gone a bit longer. But the way he ran in to bowl, it seems as if he is in a very good rhythm. He ran at a very good pace and even the follow-through was very good. I think the pace, will increase as he plays more matches. All in all, I am very happy with Bumrah, the bowler and the captain,” Abhishek Nayar added.

The Indian team selectors and management are extremely cautious with the fitness of the Indian speedster, as his form and fitness will be crucial for the Indian team going into the Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup later this year.