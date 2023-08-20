Former Indian wicket-keeper Kiran More hailed young Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for his calm and composed approach in all three formats of the game and believes that he has got the potential to become the future captain of the Indian team.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is one of the emerging stars in Indian Cricket, as he showed excellent temperament to excel in all three formats of the game in domestic cricket. In 28 first-class games, Gaikwad has scored 1941 runs with nine Test hundreds to his name and can perform consistently well for the Indian team when provided an opportunity to represent the country at the highest level.

Speaking on Jiocinema, Kiran More expressed his confidence in Ruturaj Gaikwad‘s ability to become a format player for India in the future and believes he has got the potential to lead the Indian team in the future.

“I’m waiting for his (Gaikwad) Test debut. Both (Gaikwad and Jaiswal) are outstanding players. Ruturaj can play all formats, his basics are so correct. He can be the future captain of India as well, he has got a great temperament,” Kiran More said.

Ruturaj Gaikwad will be leading the young Indian team in the Asian Games 2023, as the team will be hopeful of winning the elusive gold under the leadership of the Indian opener. The team will comprise of the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, and Jitesh Sharma, who will be looking to make a mark for India at the highest level.

I’m Waiting For Him To Make His Test Debut – Kiran More

Kiran More feels that playing under the leadership of legendary MS Dhoni would have helped them to learn many things about dealing with teams and situations and said that he is waiting for his Test debut in the game.

“He’s playing under MS Dhoni, so he must have learned things about handling the team and handling the situations. He’s a quality player, and I’m waiting for him to make his Test debut,” Kiran More added.

The Indian opener is an integral part of the CSK setup in the IPL playing an important role in the team’s victory in the 2021 and 2023 seasons. It is reported that the Indian youngster is also part of the Chennai Super Kings leadership group under MS Dhoni.

The 26-year-old has been fantastic for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2023 season and the opener would look to make the opening spot his own In the Indian team when provided an opportunity, as he got excellent technical skills in his batting. He has also done well for Maharashtra across formats and also can be an option to lead the Indian team in the next decade.