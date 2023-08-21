Former Indian all-rounder Abhishek Nayar hailed Jasprit Bumrah for his phenomenal bowling performance against Ireland in the 2nd T20 game on Sunday and rated his bowling 10/10 for his execution against the Ireland batters in the different stages of the innings to help the Men in Blue defend the target to seal the series for India.

Jasprit Bumrah was at his best leading the Indian team in the 1st and 2nd T20, as he picked up two wickets in the opening over of the 1st match and followed his fine form in the 2nd game against Ireland picking up two wickets including a final over wicket maiden to help India register a comprehensive win against the home team.

Speaking on Jiocinema, Abhishek Nayar heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah for brilliant bowling throughout the game, as he was at his absolute best bowling different phases of the innings for the team, and lauded him for his variations in the bowling including off and leg cutters in the death overs.

“He opened his bowling with 140 (kmph) just tells how eager he is. Bumrah spoke in the last game about the outfield being wet, this time around, he was on point from ball one. Bowled just one over in the powerplay but then used himself very differently (12t, 17th, 20th).

“So, I think just in terms of his execution, he was 10 on 10. You could see his ball tailing in, you could see his ball seam in with the angle. We saw him using the off-cutter and the leg cutter as well in the 2nd T20I,” Abhishek Nayar said.

Bumrah clocked 135kph consistently in the death overs executing his yorkers and also mixed up his variations in the death overs of the game, as he bowled a wicket maiden in the final over to seal the tie for the Indian team on Sunday.

Everyone In India Will Be Extremely Happy Watching Jasprit Bumrah Bowl – Abhishek Nayar

Abhishek Nayar feels that Indian team management will be happy with the progress of the Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah’s return from the injury and reckons that the hope of winning the marquee event on the home soil has gone up from 100 to 110 percent following Indian pacer’s return to form.