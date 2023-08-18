Former Indian off-spinner raised his concerns regarding India’s poor performance against West Indies in the recently concluded five-match T2o series. Hardik Pandya-led side failed to win the series against lower-ranked West Indies as they failed to keep up India’s winning run in the bilateral series.

Indian players Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Axar Patel failed to step in for the side in crucial moments of the game in the absence of experienced Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as they failed to make an impactful performance for the team in the five-match series.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Harbhajan Singh expressed his shock over the performance of the Indian team in the West Indies series, as they were not able to come on top against a team, who recently failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup and issued a warning that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would not be available for a long time as he wants the youngster to step for the side at the highest level.

“I thought India would win that series easily. But the result has left many shocked and concerned. I was taken aback as well because West Indies, a team that did not make the World Cup, beat us. This indeed is a big achievement for West Indies, but a major concern for India.

“Yes Kohli and Rohit weren’t there, and they won’t stay for long, but this young brigade that had toured West Indies has a learn a lot from this. I previously said that India can make 2-3 teams, and they still can, but the results are yet to reflect,” Harbhajan Singh said.

India has opted to rest the Indian senior players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja for the T20 series against the West Indies as they want the experienced players to be fully fit for the Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023.

KL Rahul Is A Proven Player And If You Want To See Him In The World Cup Squad – Harbhajan Singh

On his choice of the Indian team for the Asia Cup 2023, Harbhajan Singh has picked up the Indian wicket-keeper KL Rahul in the team for the continental event, who is likely to return to the team after an injury ignoring the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson from his team.

“He is a proven player and if you want to see him in the World Cup squad, this is the right time to bring him back,” Harbhajan Singh added.

KL Rahul’s career has been marred by injuries and has injured himself during the Royal Challengers Bangalore game in the IPL 2023. He can be played in different positions according to match situations and his role in the India ODI squad would be crucial for the team in Asia Cup 2023.

Harbhajan Singh’s 15-man India squad for Asia Cup:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (16th man)