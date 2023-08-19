Young Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi heaped praise on the Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah for his impressive comeback into International cricket after a long-standing injury. The 1st match against Ireland was the Indian speedster’s first competitive game in 11 months.

Jasprit Bumrah was the standout bowler for India in the 1st t20 game against Ireland, as the pacer set up the tone in the opening over picking up two important wickets for the team and announcing his comeback into the International scene as his form will be crucial for team’s success in Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Ravi Bishnoi hailed Jasprit Bumrah for the impressive spell against Ireland and lauded him for his brilliant first over in the game after returning to the field after a major back injury.

“The type of bowler he is, the whole world has seen his bowling. It was his first match on his comeback after a long time. His first delivery didn’t work out but the five balls after that were fun to watch. Everyone was waiting to see this Bumrah, and it was fun to watch him bowl,” Ravi Bishnoi said.

The 29-year-old returned to competitive cricket on Friday, after missing out on a lot of cricket in recent times. Jasprit Bumrah clocked 135kph consistently in the death overs executing his yorkers and also mixed up his variations in the death overs of the game and played a crucial role in the team’s victory in the 1st game.

I Was Ready For That Opportunity – Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi revealed that he tried to be a bit aggressive in his bowling against Ireland trying to pick up wickets in the middle and said that he was waiting for his chance in the five-match series against the West Indies, where he played only one game for the side and added that he would give his 100 per cent when provided an opportunity for the team.

“It must be their gameplay. But I was bowling aggressively and was trying to pick more wickets, I was in West Indies for the five-match series, I played in one match and didn’t play the rest four. But I was ready that whenever I will get a chance I will give my 100 per cent. I was ready for that opportunity,” Ravi Bishnoi concluded.

The 22-year-old was dropped from the Indian team after last year’s Asia Cup and was recalled into the team for the T20 series against West Indies and Ireland. The youngster has got lethal googly in his bowling and has been a consistent performer for India in given opportunities and would look to continue his form going forward for the team