Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels that the underwhelming number of Sanju Samson in the T2o International Cricket doesn’t force the selectors to keep him in India’s plan for the new-looking T20 side. The 28-year-old failed to utilise the opportunity in the West Indies T20 series scoring only 32 runs in the three innings.

Sanju Samson has not seized the given opportunity in the Indian team so far in T20 Internationals failing spectacularly against the modest Windies bowling attack failing to make an impact for the team. The Kerala batter threw away wickets after having a chance to bat deep against the Men in Maroon.

Speaking on his youtube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted a flattering number of Sanju Samson in the T20 International as he averages around 18 runs in 22 T2oI for India scoring only one half-century coming up against Ireland in 2022, and he does not want to confuse the number of IPL stat with the T20 cricket.

“He has played 22 T20Is, scored 333 runs at an average of 18, one half-century, best is 77 – not really good numbers. You should never mix T20I numbers with the IPL numbers because you get the wrong picture. I have taken out his IPL numbers, just to get an understanding of what he has been doing in T20s.

“In IPL 2023, he scored three half-centuries, had a good strike rate of 153, and an average of 30, which is actually not bad. If we see the previous year, scored 458 runs at an average of 28 with two half-centuries, which is a middling kind of season. T20 numbers are not flattering at all,” Aakash Chopra said.

Sanju Samson was one of the unluckiest cricketers in the Indian team, as he made his debut for the Indian team in 2015, as he played only 35 International games for India in the white-ball format and he would look to capitalize on the opportunities coming his way.

ODI Numbers Are Looking Good But The Sample Size Is Slightly Small – Aakash Chopra On Sanju Samson Performance

Aakash Chopra said that his ODI number are very good despite batting in the various position for India in ODI cricket averaging above 50 with a healthy strike rate of above 100 and asserted that the sample size is very small to judge his ability in the 50-over cricket.

“ODI stats are very good. He has played only 13 matches, hasn’t played them at a stretch, and has batted up and down the order, scored 390 runs and in that he has scored three half-centuries, the strike rate is 104 and the average is 55. ODI numbers are looking good but the sample size is slightly small,” Aakash Chopra added.

With Rishabh Pant being ruled of ODI World Cup and KL Rahul uncertain to return for the continental event, Sanju Samson will look to put in a fine performance for the Indian team in the upcoming series against Ireland to seal his spot for the marquee event.