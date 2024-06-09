India and Pakistan will be taking on each other in the 19th game of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The game is scheduled to be played on Sunday (June 9) at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

It will be the first meeting between the arch-rivals this year. They last played against each other in the ODI World Cup in October last year. On that occasion, India had won the game by seven wickets and will be looking to extend their domination over the Men in Green.

Both the teams have made a contrasting start to their respective campaigns in the T20 World Cup and it makes the upcoming game hugely important for them. India began their campaign with an 8-wicket win over Ireland in New York earlier this week.

The Rohit Sharma-led completely outplayed the Irish outfit to begin their sojourn in the USA on a winning note. Bowling first, India bowled out Ireland for just 96 runs on a pitch where the batters found it tough to play their shots. India’s pacers had a good outing in the game with Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah taking two wickets each while Hardik Pandya picked up three.

With the bat, India took less than 13 overs to chase down the total. While the likes of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav failed to impress, a half-century from Rohit Sharma ensured India cross the finishing line with ease in the end.

Pakistan, on the other hand, started their campaign in the 2024 T20 World Cup with a shock loss against co-hosts USA in Dallas. Pakistan’s batters did fail to impress but they had a number of chances to claw their way back into the game. However, it was not Pakistan’s day as they ended up losing the game by Super Over after both the teams finished their innings on 159.

The defeat has put Pakistan in a familiar territory. Time and again, Pakistan have found themselves in a situation in the World Cup where they suffer a shock loss and each of the remaining games become a must-win for them.

With USA winning their first two games and winning their first, Pakistan just cannot afford any further slip. A loss against India can very well put an end to their chances of progressing to the Super 8s stage. On the other hand, India can all but seal their passage to the next round if they win the forthcoming game.

IND vs PAK: Match info:

Match Played Between India & Pakistan
Series name ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024
Date 9-June-24
Stadium Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today:

Key players to watch out for:

Mohammad Rizwan:

One of Pakistan’s most reliable batters, Mohammad Rizwan failed to get going against the USA in the previous game and will be desperate to score big against India. He has played some good knocks against India in the past and will be looking to do it again. The wicketkeeper-batsman has a reputation of delivering in the crunch games and he will be keen to live up to the expectations.

Hardik Pandya:

Hardik Pandya has finally started grabbing the attention for all the right reasons. After impressing in the warm-up game against Bangladesh, the allrounder impressed with the ball in the last game against Ireland as well. He was India’s top wicket-taker, taking 3 wickets for 27 runs and will be looking to extend his fine start.

Haris Rauf:

Haris Rauf has been among wickets in recent times and looked in good rhythm against USA as well before failing to defend the 14 runs in the final over. The right-arm pacer has faced severe criticism in recent months for his performance and the game against India gives him the perfect opportunity to turn things around.

Top picks:

Arshdeep Singh:

Arshdeep Singh has looking in brilliant form with the ball in the ongoing T20 World Cup. After a fine spell in the warm-up game against Bangladesh, the left-arm pacer impressed with the new ball in the tournament-opener as well. He dismissed both the Ireland openers in the third over to give India a solid start with the ball. Arshdeep had made a huge impact against Pakistan in the last T20 World Cup and will be looking to replicate his performance.

Virat Kohli:

Virat Kohli had a poor outing against Ireland as he was out for 1 off 5 balls. The former India skipper would be looking to bounce back against Pakistan. He has a stunning track record against Pakistan especially in the T20 World Cup and will be eyeing another good knock against the arch-rivals. Before the rare failure against Ireland, Kohli had had a brilliant run in IPL 2024 as well where he scored 741 runs to finish the competition as the highest run-scorer.

Mohammad Amir:

Before giving away 18 runs in the Super over, Mohammad Amir was Pakistan’s best bowler in the game against USA. The left-arm pacer gave away just 25 runs in his 4 overs in addition to picking up a wicket. The game against India will give Amir the opportunity to redeem himself and he will be desperate to grab it by both the hands.

Fantasy Cricket Tips for IND vs PAK:

So far, only one game in the ongoing T20 World Cup has been played at this venue. It was the game between Sri Lanka and South Africa and the fast-bowlers had a big say in the game. South Africa bowled out Sri Lanka for just 77 runs before winning the game by 6 wickets.

So the users should keep in mind to pick quality pacers who can strike with the new ball and also batters who have a reputation of delivering in the testing conditions. Quality spinners are also expected to make a big impact in the game as the likes of Keshav Maharaj and Wanindu Hasaranga showed in the last game.

Bowlers are likely to have a big say in the game once again. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are likely to enjoy a good outing against Ireland.

IND vs PAK: Squads

India:

Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube

Pakistan:

Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed

India Playing XI for today’s match:

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan Playing XI for today’s match:

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf

IND vs PAK: Captain quotes

“I said it at the toss as well. Quite unsure of what to expect from the pitch. Not aware on what it is to play like on a pitch that’s five months old. I don’t think the wicket settled down even when we batted second.

“There was enough for the bowlers. That’s pretty much what you gotta do. Try to hit those lengths consistently. All these guys have played a lot of Test cricket,” Rohit Sharma after the win over Ireland.

“First 6 overs while batting we didn’t capitalise. Back to back wickets always put you on the back foot, as a batter you need to step up and build partnerships. We were not up to the mark in the first 6 overs with the ball.

“Our spinners also did not take wickets in the middle overs so these things cost us. Very hard, all credit to USA, they played better than us in all three departments. Little bit of moisture in the pitch, it was also two-paced. As a professional you need to assess the conditions,” Babar Azam after the loss against Ireland.

Pitch report for IND vs PAK:

The pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The first two games played at this venue were low-scoring affairs and the pitch faced severe criticism from several quarters. In the end, the ICC had to issue a statement where they admitted that the pitch did not play as per expectations and they are working on it.

If the pitch plays like it did in the first two games, one can expect another low-scoring affair. In the first game at this venue, South Africa bowled out Sri Lanka for just 77 before India dismissed Ireland for 96. The pacers can have a big say in the upcoming game as well.

Result of the last game at this venue:

Ireland: 96/10 (Gareth Delany 26; Hardik Pandya 3-27)

India: 97/2 (Rohit Sharma 52, Rishabh Pant 36)

IND vs PAK Head-to-Head stats:

India and Pakistan have played 12 T20Is against each other so far and the former have thoroughly dominated the rivalry so far. Of the 12 games, India have won 9 while Pakistan have emerged victorious in just 3. In the T20I World Cup, the arch-rivals have played 7 games against each other and India have won 6 of them while their only defeat came in 2021.

Weather report for IND vs PAK match:

The weather is unlikely to interrupt the highly-awaited game in New York on the upcoming Sunday. According to the forecast by AccuWeather, the temperature will be hovering in the mid 20s during the game time and the chances of rain are extremely low.

IND vs PAK: Match prediction

Team India will start the game as firm favourites and are expected to win the upcoming game against Pakistan. Not only the current form but the past record is also heavily in India’s favour and they will be looking to make the most of it. At the same time, one should keep in mind that the team bowling first might have the upper hand.