Former West Indies batter Ramnaresh Sarwan credited the Indian Premier League for the growth and development of the Indian youngster in T20 cricket, which enabled them to showcase their talent against high-quality players.

Indian Youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma showed a lot of promise for the team in their debut International tour against the West Indies. Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Kishan, and Kuldeep Yadav showed their ability across the format as they put up their hand to perform for the team in the crucial moments of the game.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Ramnaresh Sarwan hailed the Indian youngster for their approach in the T20 format of the game and praised them for taking calculated risks in their batting, and credited the Indian domestic cricket for producing multiple numbers of talents, as it helps to thrive under pressure situations in cricket.

“The one aspect they need to learn from the Indians is having the right approach. The right approach is about taking calculated risks. There’s a thin line dividing aggressive batting and reckless shot-making. There’s a thought process behind taking calculated risks,” Sarwan said.

“That’s how you’ve got to operate, which India’s young batsmen have shown. A lot of credit for the growth and development of these guys goes to the IPL, which has enabled them to showcase their talent before international cricketers and perform in pressure situations,” Ramnaresh Sarwan further said.

Young Indian openers Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal showed a lot of composure to win the 4th game for India. Tilak Varma was the best batter for India in the five-match T20 series against West Indies and Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowler for India in the series picking up crucial wickets for the team.

Kuldeep Yadav Could Also Deceive You In The Air Though – Ramnaresh Sarwan

Ramnaresh Sarwan lauded Kuldeep Yadav for his brilliant bowling in the series and urged the West Indies batter to be better in the shot selection against the Indian spinners and wants the team to pick up the ball from the hand rather reading it off the surface.

“Against good bowlers, you need to limit the risks a little bit and be selective with your stroke-making. The kind of bowler he (Kuldeep) is, one should try to pick him off his hand. He could also deceive you in the air though. But if you try to negotiate him after the ball lands on the pitch, it could be a bit too late,” Ramnaresh Sarwan added.

Kuldeep Yadav has shown the ability to pick up wickets consistently in the middle overs–and he provides a different dimension to India’s bowling. The Left-arm chinaman spinner could be the wicket-taking option for India in the Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023 respectively.