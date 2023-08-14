Former Indian All-rounder Abhishek Nayar believes that Young Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh can play in the World Cup later this year in India and praised the left-arm pacer for his bowling in the T20 format of the game.

Arshdeep Singh impressed everyone during the 2022 T20 World Cup by playing the role of the primary pacer in the team in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, being equally good with the new ball and old ball for the Indian team, and had a decent outing in the five-match series against West Indies.

Speaking on Jiocinema, Abhishek Nayar said that Arshdeep Singh can bowl with both new ball and old ball, as uses the seam position very well in T20 cricket along with slower deliveries and feels that he has got the maturity to play the ODI World Cup in India.

“Arshdeep Singh is an experienced player. As we’ve seen in the IPL., Arshdeep can bowl in the death, in the last five overs, and in the middle overs. He is a clever bowler who uses the seam well.”

“He used the slower one. He is a complete bowler, the more he plays, the better he will get. I believe he has the ability to play the World Cup and play for India for a long time,” Abhishek Nayar said.

The Punjab youngster has the potential to become a good white-ball cricketer for India and he can provide a left-arm bowling option in the team for the World Cup, with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami being the right-arm pacer in the team.

Rinku Singh Is Not One Of The Biggest Blokes – Abhishek Nayar

Abhishek Nayar believes that his biggest strength lies in the ability to get going from the ball as he consistently hit big sixes for the team despite not having a big build body and expressed his confidence of he doing well for the Men in Blue given a long rope in the team.

“I have seen this Indian kid do so well as a finisher. He has this unique capability of going in and consistently hitting big sixes. He is not one of the biggest blokes. He can play that role well, but he will need that long rope,” Abhishek Nayar added.

Rinku Singh was the standout performer for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) since the second half of the IPL 2022 and had served them as the finisher of the team, winning the games single-handedly for his side in IPL 2023 and would like to do well for the Indian team in the Ireland series.