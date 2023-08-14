Indian Head Coach Rahul Dravid hailed the Indian debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, and Mukesh Kumar for their impressive performance against the West Indies across the format. Team India has brought in a new set of players for the Indian team across the formats to develop a large pool of players in the Indian setup.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the standout performer for India in the longer format of the game, putting up an impressive for Indian opening the batting bringing in the left-right combination at the top of the order and Tilak Varma was equally impressive for the team in T20 cricket bringing in a fearless approach for the team and Mukesh Kumar made his debut in all three formats producing a good performance for the team.

Speaking to the media after the series loss against West Indies, Rahul Dravid hailed Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, and Mukesh Kumar for their impressive performances for India in the debut series and praised the left-handed opener for brilliance to win the fourth game on Saturday and lauded Tilak Varma for playing with the intent in the middle over to help the India side to keep the momentum.

“I thought all the three guys who made debuts for us in this series, stood up, Yashasvi Jaiswal in the fourth game, I thought he played a very good inning. He’s shown us what he can do in the IPL and it was nice to see him replicate that in international cricket.

“Tilak Varma, I thought, was really good, to come in in the middle order. He came in sometimes in very difficult situations. But every time, he plays with a lot of intent, plays very positively, looks to move the game along, fielded brilliantly throughout the series, and showed us he can bowl one or two overs as well,” Rahul said.

“So positive signs from Tilak and to have that left-hander in the middle order does make a huge difference against some of the attacks that we’ve been playing against,” he further stated.

Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal brought a breath of fresh air to the Indian team as they brought in aggressive brand cricket at the top of the order in the absence of the senior players, showing the potential to perform for the team at the highest level.

They’ll Be Going To Ireland And Get A Few More Opportunities In The T20 Format – Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid heaped praise on Mukesh Kumar for brilliant performance in all three formats of the game and highlighted his bowling against the big West Indies hitters in the death overs in the fourth and fifth T20 games and said that these players would be given the opportunity in the Ireland series to get more experience in the International cricket.

“Mukesh as well. He debuted in all the formats in this series and I thought he acquitted himself well. His ability to bowl at the death, sometimes he was called upon to bowl against some big powerful hard hitters and he acquitted himself well for someone who was just playing his fourth or fifth game”.

“So I think there’s some real good positives in the guys who made their debuts for us and hopefully they take confidence from the series and keep learning as they go forward. They’ll be going to Ireland and get a few more opportunities in the T20 format and I’m sure the more opportunities they get, the better they’ll be,” Rahul Dravid added.

India will travel to Ireland for the three-match T20 series under the leadership of Jasprit Bumrah and they will turn things around in the forthcoming series. The T20 series will begin on August 18 in Malahide.