Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer feels that the Indian youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma are not ready to bowl at the International level. Both the players bowled over each in the final and deciding T20 against West Indies in which Tilak Varma picked up the important wicket of Nicholas Pooran in his 1st over of International Cricket.

Team India lacks a genuine all-rounder in the white-ball setup, especially at the top of the order, who is capable of bowling a few overs in the middle as former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, and Yusuf Pathan, which has led to their failures in the recent ICC events as the team management is looking to groom to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma as all-rounder going forward.

Speaking to Espncricinfo, Wasim Jaffer said that Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal are not ready for bowling in International cricket as they haven’t bowled much in domestic cricket and said that the management is encouraging them to bowl in the nets and ruined the fact that India clearly missing a batter, who can roll his arm in the white-ball cricket

“I don’t think they (Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal) are ready to bowl at the international level. I think Tilak can because I have seen him bowl a little bit. But Jaiswal, you still have to wait,” Wasim Jaffer said.

“They are encouraging them to bowl more in the nets, and as and when they come back to domestic cricket, you will see them bowling, and they should because India clearly lack one of their batters to turn their arm over,” Wasim Jaffer added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma have grabbed the eyes of many experts and fans for their outstanding performance in the debut series against the West Indies and they will look to continue their fine form going into the three-match series against Ireland.

We Need To Groom Them For The Coming World Cup – Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer feels that India needs to look more at the all-rounder who can contribute to the team’s success with both bat and ball citing the example of Shivam Dube, Venkatesh Iyer, and Washington Sundar, who can come into the Indian side alongside Tamil Nadu all-rounder Shahrukh Khan.

“We need to look at the guys who can bat and bowl. Shivam Dube, Venkatesh Iyer, Washington Sundar, we need to groom them for the coming World Cup. I would put in Shahrukh Khan’s name as well. He bowls off-spin and can be that finisher also,” Wasim Jaffer further added.

Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube will be part of the India squad for the Ireland Series and Asian Games and they will look to utilize the opportunity to perform for the team to seal their place in the 2024 T20 World Cup.