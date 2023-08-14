Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad slammed the Indian team over their poor performance in the five-match T20 series against the West Indies and called the Indian side a very ordinary limited-over side in International Cricket following their poor performance in the recent series.

The Men in Blue failed to win the final game against West Indies to keep up their win momentum in the T20 bilaterals series, as the Hardik Pandya-led side was completely outplayed against the Windies team failing to challenge the team in the series decider in Florida.

Taking his Twitter account, Venkatesh Prasad questioned India’s hunger and intensity to win the game against West Indies as he lambasted the Indian skipper Hardik Pandya for being clueless in their approach and feels that it is important to have a positive mindset to win the game and asserted that team has very ordinary in white-ball cricket in recent times.

“India needs to improve their skillset. Their is a hunger & intensity deficiency & often the captain looked clueless. Bowler’s can’t bat, batsmen can’t bowl. It’s important to not look for yes men and be blinded because someone is your favourite player but look at the larger good.”

India has been a very very ordinary limited overs side for sometime now. They have been humbled by a West Indies side that failed to qualify for the T20 WC few months back. We had also lost to Ban in the ODI series. Hope they introspect instead of making silly statements #IndvWI — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 13, 2023

With the five-match series being equally poised 2-2, India opted to bat first on the final game of the deciding game, Indian openers Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to give the team a good start after a record partnership in the 4th T20 game, with Suryakumar Yadav taking up the responsibility to help the Indian side a decent total of 165-9 at the end of the 20 overs and Romario Shepherd was the pick of the bowler in the team bowling a match-winning spell.