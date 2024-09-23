The former Indian wicket-keeper batter, Kamran Akmal, has sung praise for the two all-rounders of Indian cricket, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, both of whom have been key figures of the Blue Brigade in showing their dominance in the longest format of the game at home in the last decade or so.

Whenever India finds themselves under pressure, whether it’s with the bat or the ball, these two experienced players always bail them out of trouble. The Rohit Sharma-led side was struggling at 144/6 in the first innings of the Chennai Test when these two put up a 199-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Jadeja missed out on his well-deserved century in the game by 14 runs, as he entertained with ten boundaries and a couple of sixes, while Ashwin celebrated his sixth Test century with a 113-run knock that came in just 133 balls, shouldering on 11 boundaries and a couple of sixes with a strike rate of around 85.

“T hey are big performers for Indi a”- Kamran Akmal

The former opening batter of the Green Brigade, Kamran Akmal, feels that it would be impossible for the Indian side to form a Test eleven without the inclusion of Jadeja and Ashwin. Both of the all-rounders displayed a huge impact on the team’s success at home in the longest format.

The off-spinner failed to pick up a wicket in the first innings, but the left-arm spinner grabbed two wickets in eight overs. When Litton Das was sweeping the ball around the park, Jadeja decided to draw his length a little back, and that resulted in a top edge that died in the hands of the square-leg fielder. Shakib Al Hasan also edged into the hands of the wicket-keeper batter to play the reverse sweep.

“What an all-round performance from Ashwin. He took six wickets in the second innings and scored a century. It was a match-winning partnership from Jaddu. Without these two players, India can’t form a Test-playing XI at home. They are big performers.” Kamran Akmal expressed in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin was clinical with his bowling in the second innings as he picked up six wickets in 21 overs and went past Sir Courtney Walsh in the list of leading wicket-takers. He also won the ‘Player of the Match’ award in the game, making it his second glimpse of scoring a century and bagging a five-wicket haul in the same Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Kamran Akmal has also been impressed with the performance of Rishabh Pant, who made his Test return after surviving a car accident on December 30, 2022. He showed his aggressive version of the game in the first innings but perished after getting a start as he chased a wide delivery outside the off stump.

“It was an incredible performance from Pant. I salute the medical panel and the trainer who brought him back to the field.” Kamran Akmal noted in the video.

Pant celebrated his sixth century in the longest format of the game, equaling MS Dhoni, and now stands jointly as the best designated wicket-keeper batter for the Indian side. He smashed 109 runs in 128 balls in the third innings of the game, with the help of 13 boundaries and four sixes.

India went 1-0 up in the side with the 280-run victory as they move to Kanpur for the second game, which starts on September 27 at the Green Park Stadium.