Cricket fans in India are in for a treat in 2025, with the upcoming calendar packed with Test matches, one-day internationals and T20I contests.

Read on as we take a look at what is on the agenda, starting with a series of eagerly awaiting clashes with England in the shorter formats of the sport.

India vs England – January – February 2025

Following the conclusion of their Test series against Australia, the Indian squad will have a couple of weeks to prepare for England’s visit.

The white-ball series starts on January 22 and consists of three ODIs and five T20Is. Punters will be able to access cricket betting via Betway throughout the series.

Home advantage should give India the edge, but England are formidable opponents and will be eager to upset the odds.

Champions Trophy 2025 – February – March 2025

The schedule for the 2025 Champions Trophy is yet to be determined following India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan due to security reasons.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) reportedly plans to stage some matches in Dubai, but Pakistan has baulked against this idea.

A meeting to discuss the issue has been cancelled, but sources have claimed that the stand-off will eventually be resolved to everyone’s satisfaction.

“The ICC is well within its rights to shift the tournament to any country as long as it is in the best interests of the property (Champions Trophy),” a source told Times of India. “The decision is not so complicated as it is being made to look”.

“There is no question of the tournament getting cancelled. As for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) saying they will do a quid-pro with India when the Asia Cup arrives, let’s be clear that the current topic is an ICC matter.

“The Asia Cup is for the Asian Cricket Council to decide. Neither is the federation the same, nor the broadcaster, and it’s a completely separate issue for PCB to think about.”

England vs India – June – August 2025

India’s recent 3-0 series defeat against New Zealand has potentially scuppered their hopes of playing in the 2023/25 World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord’s on June 11.

Regardless of what happens, they are scheduled to start their 2025/27 cycle of WTC fixtures with a five-match series in England.

Bangladesh vs India – August 2025

India will switch their attention back to white-ball cricket in August with a three-match ODI and T20I series in Bangladesh.

India vs West Indies – October 2025

India’s first home series of the 2025/27 WTC cycle consists of two matches against West Indies.

Australia vs India October – November 2025

The team’s hectic schedule continues apace later in the month as they travel to Australia for three ODIs and a five-match T20I series.

South Africa vs India – November – December 2025

India will end 2025 with two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is against South Africa. This will be their third tour of the country in three consecutive years.