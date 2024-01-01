India Has Become New CHOKERS Of World Cricket? – Venkatesh Prasad Responds To The Question Of India’s Performance In ICC Events

Former Indian Cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has reacted to the subject of whether the Indian cricket team should be dubbed the “New Chokers of World Cricket” following their terrible performance in the ICC Knockout rounds. The Men in Blue struggled to win ICC competitions despite playing well in the league stages, with their last ICC trophy coming in the 2013 Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni’s leadership.

Since then, India has advanced to the ODI World Cup semifinals in 2015, the T20 World Cup final in 2016, the Champions Trophy final in 2017, the ODI World Cup semi-final in 2019, the 2021 and 2023 WTC Final, and the 2023 ODI World Cup but could not go one step further in the big tournaments.

During a Q&A on X, A social media user asked former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad if, based on their long-standing winless streak in ICC competitions, Team India had emerged as the new chokers in international cricket.

“Sir Do You also Think That Team India Has become New CHOKERS of World Cricket? As we have Just Lost 10th Consecutive ICC Knockout in last 10 Years #AskVenky,” A User asked on his Social media handle.

In response to the user, Venkatesh Prasad reminded him of India’s previous two Test series victories in Australia – in 2018/19 and 2020/21, with the second series win coming in the absence of most of their regulars, was perhaps one of their “greatest” achievements and admitted that something was wrong with India’s string of major losses in ICC events over the last 11 years.

Chokers not, we have won 2 Test series against Australia in Australia, the last one in 2020-21 after 36 all ou, I consider as one of India’s greatest especially with more than half first choice players missing. But there is certainly something not right about not winning any… https://t.co/ZY3HY3ODE7 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) December 31, 2023

Under the charismatic leadership of MS Dhoni, Team India was at its finest between 2007 and 2013, winning three ICC trophies – the T20 World Cup in 2007, the ODI World Cup in 2011, and the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Many believed that the 2023 ODI World Cup was the best chance for India to end their ICC title drought in home conditions, however, the team fell in the finals against Australia 2023 ODI World Cup. The Indian team will have another chance to break the run next year as they prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup, which will be held in the United States and the West Indies in June.