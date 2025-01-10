The right-arm fast bowler of India, Varun Aaron, has declared his retirement from all forms of cricket to end his career of 17 years. He had already retired from the red-ball format after Jharkhand’s ongoing Ranji Trophy fixture against Rajasthan, as he informed to take a call on his future in the white-ball formats ahead of the next domestic season.

Varun Aaron has now finished up altogether after his Jharkhand side was knocked out of the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy, in which he was part of four fixtures to pick up three wickets at an average of 53.33. One of India’s fastest bowlers during the red-ball retirement informed that the constant injuries hardly allowed him to bowl at a quick pace.

That was a memorable moment for the fast bowler, who played a rare game before his family of Jamshedpur at the Keenan Stadium. He made his career debut in the first-class format in 2008 in the Ranji Trophy plate league against Jammu Kashmir at home, where he picked up two wickets in each innings.

The pace attracted the selectors, as Varun Aaron was fast forwarded to the ODI debut against England at the Wankhede Stadium in 2011 and a Test debut at the same venue against West Indies a month later.

“For the past 20 years, I have lived, breathed, and thrived on the rush of bowling fast. Today, with immense gratitude, I officially announce my retirement from representative cricket.” The 35-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“As I bid farewell to a pursuit that has consumed me completely, I now look forward to savoring the smaller joys in life while staying deeply connected to the game that has given me everything. Fast Bowling has been my first love, and though I step off the field, it will always be a part of who I am.” Varun Aaron informed.

Varun Aaron retires from all forms of cricket at 35

The pacer burst into the scene during the 2010-11 Vijay Hazare Trophy when he was 21, with the speed clocking at 150 kph. But that came with so many injuries, including a stress fracture of the back being the main. He was part of nine Tests for India, the last of which came against South Africa in 2015 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, as he enjoyed 18 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 52.61 and a strike rate of 66.

In the 66 FC games, he enjoyed 173 scalps at 33.27 with six five-wicket hauls in an innings. In the nine ODIs for India, Varun Aaron collected 11 scalps at 38.09 and an economy rate of 6.61, as the last of these came against Sri Lanka in 2014 at the Brabourne Stadium in Cuttack.

The veteran thanked the physios, the trainers, and the coaches at the National Cricket Academy for keeping him in shape for a long period.

“Over the years, I’ve had to push both my physical and mental limits to recover from numerous career-threatening injuries, having to come back time and again, this was only possible thanks to the relentless dedication of the physios, trainers, and coaches at the National Cricket Academy.” Varun Aaron penned down.

He was part of nine seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between 2011 and 2022 with the Delhi Daredevils (Capitals now), Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings now), Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Gujarat Titans and won the title in 2022. In 52 IPL games, he picked up 44 scalps at an economy rate of just under nine.

