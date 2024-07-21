India and Pakistan might clash with one another in a bilateral series, probably in T20Is, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has proposed one such series, albeit at neutral venues.

Political tensions between Pakistan and India have prevented the two nations from playing a bilateral series since 2012, with the Indian government instructing the BCCI not to deploy the Men in Blue to the neighboring country for any cricketing purposes.

India and Pakistan will face off again in the forthcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. After declining to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has once again denied sending the Indian cricket team to the neighboring country for the next Champions Trophy 2025.

Thus, fans may only watch India-Pakistan matches during ICC or ACC events, not in Pakistan.

India v Pakistan T20I series at neutral venue? PCB to propose to BCCI about the same in the ICC meeting

Currently, there is an ongoing debate about whether the Indian cricket team will travel to Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2024, as reports are rife that the BCCI is reluctant to send the team for the mega event as the government is not giving clearance for the same.

However, on the sidelines, reports have suggested that PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi will propose to BCCI secretary Jay Shah about a potential India v Pakistan T20I series anywhere but India and Pakistan. The two officials are reportedly set to meet in Colombo during the ICC Annual General Meeting from July 19-22.

According to Cricket Pakistan, senior PCB officials stated before departing for Sri Lanka that they would invite India to a T20I series at a neutral venue next year. It is also suggested that the PCB head discuss this suggestion with the BCCI secretary during the ICC conference, with matches arranged during both teams’ free window following the Champions Trophy in 2025.

Naqvi will also meet with senior officials from other cricket boards to discuss plans and security for the forthcoming Champions Trophy in 2025. Except for India, no other country has raised misgivings about visiting Pakistan for the forthcoming major event, and the PCB remains optimistic that all teams will take part.

Also Read: Pakistan Denies NOCs To Babar Azam And Senior Players To Play Global T20 Canada

