India team recorded a thumping win over Bangladesh in the first of the two-Test series, recording a 280-run victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on September 22, 2024.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and asked India to play first. And, despite 56 from Yashasvi Jaiswal and 39 from Rishabh Pant, India was quickly reduced to 144/6. But then R Ashwin (113) and Ravindra Jadeja (86) contributed 199 runs for the seventh wicket, saving the hosts. The hosts scored a hard-fought 376 runs.

Hasan Mahmud took 5 wickets and became the first bowler from Bangladesh to take a Test fifer in India.

Bangladesh lost a few early wickets in the first innings and despite a valiant effort from the lower middle order of Shakib Al Hasan (32), Litton Das (22), and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (27*), Bangladesh folded for 149 runs.

For the hosts, Jasprit Bumrah took 4/50, while Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Ravindra Jadeja picked two wickets apiece. India got a lead of 227 runs based on first innings scores.

Bangladesh bowlers took help from conditions and removed the Indian top three Rohit Sharma (5), Yashasvi Jaiswal (10), and Virat Kohli (17) in quick time. But then Shubman Gill, under pressure, and Rishabh Pant, played brilliant counter-attack knocks each.

Rishabh Pant, in his first Test since return to cricket, smacked 109 with 13 fours and 4 sixes, while Shubman Gill made 119 with 10 fours and 4 sixes to his name. They added 167 runs together as the hosts took a lead of 514 runs, setting Bangladesh a target of 515 runs.

In reply, Bangladesh batters fared better than first innings as openers Shadman Islam (35) and Zakir Hasan (33) added 62 runs in quick time. Shanti then played a brilliant knock of 82 runs, but Bangladesh was bowled out for 234 runs and lost the Test by 280 runs.

For India, R Ashwin starred with the ball, taking 6/88 and Ravindra Jadeja took 3 wickets as well. Ashwin was also named player of the Match for his 113 and 6/88.

India to play with same squad in second Test v Bangladesh in Kanpur

Meanwhile, the BCCI selection committee has decided to field the same squad for the second Test between India and Bangladesh. This match will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur from September 27 onwards.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has retained the same squad for the second Test of the IDFC FIRST Bank Test series against Bangladesh. The second Test will be played in Kanpur from 27th September,” BCCI statement said.

India will look to win this Test match and the series to consolidate their position at the top of the WTC 2025 points table.

India’s squad for the 2nd Test against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal

