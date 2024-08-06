India is seen among potential venues to move the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 from Bangladesh as ICC isn’t feeling comfortable with the unrest in the country. The tournament is set to be played in Bangladesh in October this year.

It would not be surprising if the international organization considered shifting the event out of Bangladesh, which has been plagued by rioting, arson, and violence, as well as a prolonged curfew and internet ban.

Bangladesh is currently experiencing large anti-government rallies, resulting in numerous deaths and the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who departed the country on Monday. Protesters have targeted the homes of Awami League members, including former cricketer Mashrafe Mortaza.

The escalating political unrest has now made the situation more serious, raising concerns about holding the tournament in Bangladesh. An ICC decision is expected in a week, and among the alternatives, India has emerged as a strong candidate.

“The ICC is closely monitoring developments in coordination with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), their security agencies and our own independent security consultants. Our priority is the safety and well-being of all participants,” a spokesperson for ICC said on Monday.

Ten teams are scheduled to play 23 matches, over 18 days, at two venues in Bangladesh, the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka and the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet from October 3 to 20.

India might host the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 tournament

However, under the current environment, hosting the event appears problematic, and the ICC may choose a country in the same time zone as Bangladesh. Apart from India, the UAE and Sri Lanka also meet the threshold.

“All places with favorable weather will be in the mix if it becomes clear that we can’t play in Bangladesh. That may or may not be the case,” said an ICC member in the know of the developments.

Australia, England, and India have all cautioned against traveling there. India and Sri Lanka can host the tournament on short notice.

However, Sri Lanka’s wet season in October and potential visa complications for Pakistan’s team in India are both causes for concern. The International Cricket Council may consider countries that share the same time zone as Bangladesh.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will shortly discuss with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) authorities about hosting the Women’s T20 World Cup in Dhaka and Sylhet.

While the BCB’s feedback will be taken into account, the International Cricket Council Board may make its own decision on the tournament’s venue.

The ICC last moved a global tournament in 2021. The ICC shifted the men’s T20 World Cup from India to the UAE and Oman due to Covid-19. South Africa hosted the last edition of the Under-19 World Cup when Sri Lanka Cricket was banned.

Also Read: Two Indians In ICC Nominees For Women’s Player Of July 2024

