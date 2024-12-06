Yograj Singh, former India cricketer and father of Yuvraj Singh, has stated that India should go to Pakistan, which is a peace-loving country. His statement comes amidst the standoff between the two boards, PCB and BCCI, regarding ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has the hosting rights to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 next year, but India has refused to cross the border for the mega event, citing security concerns. The BCCI sought a hybrid format for their matches in the eight-nation event.

According to reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) consented to the proposal after initially refusing, but they imposed a few conditions on the International Cricket Council (ICC), including a ban on playing in India during ICC events. However, the ICC has yet to clarify the official statement regarding the PCB’s demands.

Yograj Singh says India should travel to Pakistan to show kindness

Yograj Singh, father of legendary India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and an ex-India cricketer himself, expressed his thoughts on the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 controversy. He advocated that India should go to Pakistan for the forthcoming competition. Even Yograj rejected security concerns as ridiculous.

He went on to say that this is not a political issue in India and that people should look beyond such bogus claims, particularly in sports. Yograj explained that when Pakistan opens its borders, it sends an invitation of kindness.

Making security the reason is absolute nonsense: Yograj Singh

The former Indian bowler has stressed the significant cultural and emotional links between people from both countries. Yograj highlighted how people from his region have visited Nankana Sahib, the capital of the Nankana Sahib District in Pakistan’s Punjab province, and have been greeted warmly.

Regarding the Champions Trophy 2025, Yuvraj Singh’s father questioned why Pakistani people would kill Indian players, saying these concerns are just nonsense.

Yograj Singh said on Dainik Savera: “Of course we should go. Making security the reason is absolute nonsense. This is not a political issue. You should know better than this. When Pakistan opens its borders, what do they say to you? You fought with them. You kill them. I have met those people. There are a lot of people from my area. Even now people go to Nankana Sahib. Pakistani people love you and accept you wholeheartedly. This is a political system. Otherwise, which person would want to kill someone? Why would they kill?”

India 🇮🇳 should travel to Pakistan 🇵🇰 for the Champions Trophy, Pakistan is the Peace loving country.

– Yograj Singh (father of cricketer Yuvraj Singh)#ChampionsTrophy2025 #CT25 pic.twitter.com/KvCXJk3Ujc — Ahtasham Riaz (@ahtashamriaz22) December 4, 2024

The ICC apparently accepted a hybrid approach for the 2025 Champions Trophy. This deal enables India to play its matches in Dubai, as requested by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) requested that this hybrid format be extended to all ICC and ACC competitions in Pakistan. The ICC also agreed to Pakistan’s request, and they will not visit India for any cricket events until 2027.

