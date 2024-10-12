On Friday (October 11), the BCCI released the India National Cricket Team selection for the forthcoming three-match Test series against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma will lead India’s 15-member squad.

High-flying India will seek to maintain their home dominance by winning another series. After defeating Bangladesh 2-0 a few days ago, Team India will try to replicate that success against New Zealand.

The series will begin with the first Test on October 16 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The second Test will be played from October 24 onwards and hosted by MCA Stadium in Pune. The third and final Test will begin on November 1 in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

A clean sweep of the series will also almost certainly secure India’s third consecutive appearance in the ICC World Test Championship final.

The selectors have chosen not to make significant changes to the India squad that defeated Bangladesh in the two-match Test series. Yash Dayal, a left-arm pacer who was the 16th member of the team for the series against Bangladesh, did not cut the New Zealand series.

The other guys have kept their spots on the squad. The selectors also chose four traveling reserves: Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna. Both Reddy and Mayank made their India debuts in the T20I series against Bangladesh and made an immediate impact.

Jasprit Bumrah named vice-captain of the Indian Test team

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Sarfaraz Khan made up the batting order of the Indian squad. Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel are the wicketkeepers, while Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja will helm the spin department of the Indian team.

As for the pace unit, India has Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, and Mohammed Siraj.

The most notable change in the current India squad is the appointment of Jasprit Bumrah as vice-captain even though Jasprit Bumrah was named vice-captain for the series against South Africa and England earlier this year.

The India against New Zealand series is slated to begin on October 16. The first test will be played in Bengaluru.

India squad for the three Tests against New Zealand:

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Akshar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Traveling reserves: Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Nitish Kumar Reddy

