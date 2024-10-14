The Test side of India will feature in a three-match Test series against New Zealand, starting on October 16, which will end on November 05, after which they will have two weeks before the opening Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Till now, the Blue Brigade hasn’t confirmed any practice game against the Australian side.

Now they have confirmed that India’s only warm-up game in Australia before the five-match red-ball series will be an internal contest, where they will face the touring ‘A’ side, who will have arrived in that country a few weeks before for a two-match series and will stay to tune up for a three-day practice fixture which will begin on November 15, at the WACA, Perth.

The India A side, expected to be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, will potentially feature a few regulars of the Test side and will have two more games against Australia A, the first of which is scheduled to be played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena from October 31 to November 03 while the second encounter will take place from November 07 at the MCG.

Rohit Sharma-led India to face Ruturaj Gaikwad’s team for the warm-up contest

The selectors of the national team are yet to declare the A side for India but are expected to reveal that within the next week. Most of the players who have done tremendously well in the Ranji Trophy circuit are expected to get their name on the side.

The officials of Cricket Australia (CA) were asked about an official warm-up game for India, and they have stated that no such game is scheduled, as these sorts of practice games are out of fashion of late. He also pointed out that even during their trip to India for the four-match Test series in February-March 2023, they went into the contest without any warm-up game.

“It’s (an) internal (match), so up to India how they use the game. Maybe some of the Test players may play in the India A games but, again up to the BCCI. Not many countries seem to play warm-up games these days. Australia didn’t play any before the last series in India.” The CA official expressed.

Peter Roach, the head of CA’s Cricket Operations and Scheduling, said that it would be fantastic for them to host two India A games besides the five-match Test series for the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy.

“The 2024-25 summer is highlighted by the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, the first five-Test series between the two giants in more than 30 years. To have that running simultaneously with the women’s ODIs and preceded by two significant Australia A v India A matches will be terrific for our fans.” Roach remarked.

“Hosting those A matches at the upgraded Great Barrier Reef Arena and the MCG give these A matches significant status and will provide great opportunities to players from both sides to put up their hand for selection.” The head of CA’s Cricket Operations highlighted.

Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, India will aim to win their third consecutive Test series in Australia, having won their maiden one during the 2018-19 season under the leadership of Virat Kohli and then follow it up in 2020-21 under Ajinkya Rahane.

The first Test will begin on December 06 in Perth before they play the Adelaide Test in a day-night fixture from December 06. The third game will be at the Gabba from December 14, before the last two Tests in Melbourne and Sydney.