The ongoing five-match T20I series between India and Australia will conclude on Sunday (November 8) with the fifth and final T20I. The India vs Australia 5th T20I is scheduled to be played at the Gabba, Brisbane.

India hold an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series and will be eyeing another win to end the tour on a good note. The Men in Blue are yet to lose a T20I series under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy and have further extended the record with the impressive win in the fourth T20I. The win also extended Australia’s long wait for a T20I series win over India on the home soil.

The reigning world champions completely outplayed Australia in the last game to go 2-1 up. It was an all-round effort from the visitors as the hosts failed to come up with a good performance.

India thrashed Australia by 48 runs in the fourth match. Batting first, they scored 167/8 in the allotted 20 overs with Shubman Gill’s 46 being the highest score. In reply, Australia were bowled out for just 119 runs. Washington Sundar impressed with the ball, taking 3 wickets for just 3 runs while Axar Patel and Shivam Dube claimed two wickets each.

Australia, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back and win the match in order to avoid a series loss. They have an impressive record at the Gabba and will take confidence from that. Australia have suffered just one loss from eight matches in Brisbane and will be hoping to extend their impressive run.

India vs Australia Match Preview – India Tour of Australia 2025, 5th T20I

Match India vs Australia Date November 8, 2025 Time 01:45 PM IST Venue The Gabba, Brisbane Series India tour of Australia 2025

India vs Australia – Weather Report:

Weather has become a major talking point ahead of the India vs Australia 5th T20I. The forecast is not very promising as there is a 55% chance of rain throughout the day in Brisbane. The forecast is even more concerning when the game is scheduled to start, 6:15 PM local time.

Even if the entire match is not washed out, there is a good chance of a shortened match taking place. The temperature is likely to be in 20s during the match.

India vs Australia – Pitch report:

The pitch at the Gabba is famous for its bounce and carry and the pacers from both sides would enjoy bowling on it. At the same time, the batters will also find it easy to play their shots as the ball would come nicely onto the bat. One can expect a balanced pitch where both batters and bowlers will get the chance to make an impact.

Expert Comment

According to 1xBet data, the final game of the India Tour of Australia 2025 is expected to be strategic, relying heavily on momentum. India enters this crucial match in better form after recently defeating Australia through disciplined bowling that dismantled their middle order. The Indian bowlers have consistently broken crucial partnerships, while the top order demonstrates the necessary temperament for high-pressure situations.



Meanwhile, Australia’s home advantage has been offset by the struggles the team has faced in building momentum during the middle overs. Records at the venue indicate that a total of around 165-175 runs may be a decisive total, especially if dew arrives in the latter half of the match.

According to 1xBet’s predictive model, which takes into consideration form analysis, pitch conditions, player match-ups, and other weather factors, India appears to have the slight but crucial edge it needs as it inches closer to the final. As per our forecast, India is most likely to win by 4 to 5 wickets or achieve the target in the last over of a thrilling chase. This reflects 1xBet’s commitment to providing even more accurate, fact-based information to help fans understand the complex nature of the game through unbiased, data-driven assessments.

Get up to 15% of your total stake from 1xBet on any matches of the India tour of Australia

The Gabba T20I record:

Matches Played 11 Matches Won by Home Side 7 (63.64%) Matches Won by Touring Side 1 (9.09%) Matches Won by Neutral Side 3 (27.27%) Matches Won Batting First 8 (72.73%) Matches Won Batting Second 3 (27.27%) Matches Won Winning Toss 4 (36.36%) Matches Won Losing Toss 7 (63.64%) Matches Tied 0 (0.00%) Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%) Highest Team Innings 209/3 (Australia) Lowest Team Innings 114 (South Africa) Highest Run Chase Achieved 161/4 (Australia) Average Runs per Wicket 23.45 Average Runs per Over 8.33 Average Score Batting First 160

India vs Australia – Predicted Playing XIs:

Australia: Mitch Marsh (c), Matt Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Mitch Owen/Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman/Ben Dwarshius

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

India vs Australia – Squads:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Mahli Beardman