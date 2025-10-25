India and Australia will be facing each other in the third and final ODI of the ongoing three-match series on Saturday (October 25). The India vs Australia match is scheduled to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

After losing the first two matches, India have already conceded the series and will be desperate to win the third ODI to avoid a whitewash. India have been pretty much outplayed so far. They lost the first ODI by seven wickets before suffering a 2-wicket defeat in the second match.

While India could blame rain for their poor show in the series-opener, they do not have any excuse for their dismal display in the second ODI. For the second match in a row, India’s top order struggled against the new ball and it eventually cost the team. The Indian batters as well as the bowlers will look to end the series on a winning note.

Australia, on the other hand, have looked quite formidable. Their bowlers have not let India score big while their batters have chased down the totals quite comfortably in both the matches. The form is on Australia’s side and they will be keen to continue the winning run.

India vs Australia Match Preview – India Tour of Australia, 3rd ODI

Match India vs Australia Date October 25, 2025 Time 09:00 AM IST Venue Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Series India tour of Australia 2025

India vs Australia – Weather Report:

The third ODI between India and Australia is unlikely to face any interruption due to rain as the weather forecast has predicted a clear and sunny day in Sydney. According to Accuweather, the maximum temperature will be 25 degrees and the minimum temperature will be around 17 degrees.

1xBet shared its expert analysis on the upcoming match: “With Australia clinching the series 2-0, the final ODI at Sydney’s SCG transitions from a series decider to a match of strategic interest. In the second ODI, Australia chased down India’s total of 264/9 with two wickets to spare, thanks to standout performances from Cooper Connolly (61*) and Adam Zampa, who took 4 wickets for 60 runs. India’s innings, anchored by Rohit Sharma’s 73 and Shreyas Iyer’s 61, lacked the acceleration needed in the middle overs. Early breakthroughs marked Australia’s chase, but Connolly’s composed knock and Zampa’s all-round performance ensured a steady finish. Looking ahead to the final ODI, both teams will aim to fine-tune their strategies. India will focus on consolidating their middle order and enhancing death bowling, while Australia will seek to maintain their momentum and address any middle-order vulnerabilities. The SCG pitch is expected to offer early movement for pacers, with spinners coming into play as the game progresses. The toss could play a pivotal role, with teams likely preferring to chase under the evening lights.”

According to 1xBet’s data-driven analysis, considering team form, weather conditions, and historical performances, Australia holds a slight edge. However, India’s adaptability and depth ensure a closely contested finale.

Heinrich Klaasen, 1xBet ambassador, noted: “Cricket at this level is about awareness and adaptability. Teams that read the game’s rhythm early often dictate the outcome.” His words capture the essence of what will define success in this high-stakes encounter between two modern powerhouses.

India vs Australia – Pitch report:

The pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground is likely to assist the batters more although bowlers will also get ample help to make an impact. In recent times, Australia had enjoyed good outings with the bat in Sydney and will be fancying their chances again. India will also look to make the most of the ideal batting conditions.

SCG ODI record:

Matches Played 161 Matches Won by Home Side 91 (56.52%) Matches Won by Touring Side 39 (24.22%) Matches Won by Neutral Side 24 (14.91%) Matches Won Batting First 92 (57.14%) Matches Won Batting Second 62 (38.51%) Matches Won Winning Toss 82 (50.93%) Matches Won Losing Toss 72 (44.72%) Matches Tied 0 (0.00%) Matches with No Result 7 (4.35%) Highest Team Innings 408/5 (South Africa) Lowest Team Innings 63 (India) Highest Run Chase Achieved 334/8 (Australia) Average Runs per Wicket 27.98 Average Runs per Over 4.64 Average Score Batting First 225

India vs Australia – Predicted Playing XIs:

Australia: Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (c), Matt Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Mitch Owen, Mitchell Starc/Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana/Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

India vs Australia – Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Ben Dwarshuis