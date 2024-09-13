India and Bangladesh’s first T20I might get shifted out of Gwalior to a new venue by BCCI as a rain threat looms on the match. India and Bangladesh are slated to clash in three T20Is after the two-Test series concludes.

The Test series will begin in Chennai with the first match beginning on September 19. The second Test match will be played in Kanpur from September 27 onwards. Then the two teams will clash in three T20Is on October 6, 9, and 12. These matches are slated to be played in Gwalior, Delhi, and Hyderabad.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had already moved the first T20I between India and Bangladesh from the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala to the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior, to be played on October 6. This was due to renovation work being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association.

India v Bangladesh first T20I likely to be moved out of Gwalior due to rain

However, a report from Sports Tak has claimed that the BCCI is now planning to move the first India v Bangladesh T20I on October 6 from Gwalior as well. The excitement for the first T20I match is overshadowed by the threat of rain, which may lead to a venue change.

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) is evaluating other locations. They are expecting that the weather will improve by October.

“It is raining in the whole MP not just in Gwalior we don’t know what the will be a situation in October but we are hoping that at the start of October, no rain should come as we get ready for this match we have sent tickets to print and have arranged everything for this match,” a source in the know of the development told Sports Tak.

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) is ready for such a move if required by the BCCI, although rain should not be an issue in October, according to current forecasts.

The report also stated that the MPCA has a solid drainage system and is proceeding as planned, with a committee meeting scheduled for September 19 to examine the situation and report to the BCCI.

“See as of now there’s time in hand it would be too early to comment on this but yes if required we have options open to shift the game if BCCI says so, this game has already been shifted from Dharmshala to us We don’t want to leave out the game. See till September end there’s the forecast of rain but in October there’s no rain as of now so I don’t think there will be any issue.

The problem if rains come will be out of the stadium parking and other areas so to say, we have good drainage system here as of now we are progressing as per plan. On the 19th we have our committee meeting we evaluate the progress and will share our report to BCCI. I am again saying it will be BCCI’s decision, not ours’ as of now nothing to worry about,” the source added.

Gwalior last hosted an international match in 2010, where Sachin Tendulkar scored a historic ODI double hundred.

