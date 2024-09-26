India v Bangladesh second Test is set to begin from September 27 onwards at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. India leads the two-Test series 1-0 after defeating Bangladesh by 280 runs in the first Test in Chennai.

As per Green Park stadium curator Shiv Kumar, the pitch for the second Test between India and Bangladesh will be suitable for a five-day encounter. He stated on Wednesday that the wicket is expected to provide bounce for fast bowlers while also assisting spinners at various stages of the contest.

Shiv Kumar, the main curator of Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, stated that the pitch for the second Test may be similar to that used in the first Test in Chennai.

It will have something for everyone: Shiv Kumar on the Green Park pitch for the second India vs Bangladesh Test

Kumar noted that pacers will benefit from the bounce in the early sessions, while spinners will come into action in the latter three days. Rumors circulated that the ground staff had prepared two pitches in Kanpur.

“There will be that Chennai match feeling. It will have something for everyone. It will offer bounce in the first two sessions and it will be pretty good for batting for the first two days. Then, the spinners will come into play on the last three days,” curator Shiv Kumar told PTI.

According to RevSportz, skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir would choose which wicket to play on.

The Green Park pitch was constructed with black soil from Kali Mitti hamlet. This type of dirt is known to favor spinners and is predicted to produce low and sluggish playing conditions.

According to an official with the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, the soil is examined at the Indian Institute of Technology to ensure that it fulfills certain specifications. According to the official, employing black soil from Kali Mitti is a long-standing tradition.

“We get this soil tested from the Indian Institute of Technology. It’s a special soil that is found near a pond in village Kali Mitti. It (bringing black soil from the village) is a practice we have been following for years,” said a UPCA official.

The forthcoming Test match in Kanpur represents a return to the stadium after a three-year absence, with the last match against New Zealand in November 2021. Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel fought hard for the last wicket. The match finished in a tie because the pitch did not degrade as anticipated.

