India vs New Zealand Match Preview and Match Prediction—Final, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ∼ The final of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be played between India and New Zealand. The match is scheduled to be played on Sunday (March 9) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India are yet to lose a game in the tournament and will be keen to maintain their unbeaten run as they look to become the first-ever team to win the Champions Trophy thrice. India won their first title in 2002 before winning it again in 2013.

They qualified for the final in 2017 as well but lost the title-decider against India. The Men in Blue now have the opportunity to create history and they will look to grab it with both hands. India have already defeated New Zealand once in the tournament and will be the favourites for the final as well.

On the other hand, New Zealand are eyeing their second Champions Trophy title and first since 2000. The Black Caps have also looked in good form in recent times. After winning the ODI tri-series last month, they have performed well in the ongoing tournament as well.

After losing to India, they returned to winning ways with a thumping win over South Africa in the semifinal and will be looking to win the final as well.

India vs New Zealand Match preview and prediction – Final, ICC Champions Trophy 2025:

India vs New Zealand Match Information:

Match India vs New Zealand, Final Date & Time 9 March 2025, 2:30 PM (IST) Venue Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Tournament ICC Champions Trophy Live Streaming Jio Hotstar and Star Sports on TV Livescore Ind vs NZ Live Score

India vs New Zealand: Pitch & Weather Report:

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is expected to be on the slower side. While the semifinal between India and Australia was played on a fresh pitch, even that game was not a high-scoring game as Australia scored 264 runs before India chased it down.

In the other three games played at the venue so far in the ongoing tournament, not a single team has managed to touch the 250-run mark. The upcoming final is also unlikely to see a run-fest. As per reports, the match will be played on the same pitch that hosted the game between India and Pakistan earlier in the tournament.

In that game, Pakistan were all out for just 241 runs before India chased down the total. The spinners are expected to dominate the proceedings in the final as well.

The weather is set to sunny and dry in Dubai on the match day. There is no prediction for rain and the game is unlikely to face any kind of major interruption. The temperature will be in early 30s in the first half of the game and will hover between 24-26 degree Celsius after sunset.

Pitch Conditions at Dubai International Cricket Stadium for Ind vs NZ Match:

Expected to be on the slower side.

In the three other games at the venue during the tournament, no team has reached the 250-run mark.

The final will be played on the same pitch used for the India-Pakistan match earlier in the tournament.

Ind vs NZ Weather Conditions:

Sunny and dry weather is expected on the match day.

No rain predicted, so no major interruptions are likely.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium Temperature:

Early 30s (°C) in the first half of the game.

Temperature between 24-26°C after sunset.

The final is unlikely to be a high scoring match, with spinners likely to have a significant impact.

India vs New Zealand: Head-to-Head Record

India have the upper hand in the head-to-head record against New Zealand in the 50-over format. Both the teams have played 119 ODIs against each other so far and India have won 61 of them. On the other hand, New Zealand have won 50 games against India.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost India 119 61 50 New Zealand 119 50 61

India vs New Zealand: Probable Playing XIs:

India Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

Axar Patel

KL Rahul (wk)

Hardik Pandya

Ravindra Jadeja

Mohammed Shami

Kuldeep Yadav

Varun Chakravarthy

New Zealand Playing XI

Will Young

Rachin Ravindra

Kane Williamson

Daryl Mitchell

Tom Latham (wk)

Glenn Phillips

Michael Bracewell

Mitchell Santner (c)

Matt Henry

Kyle Jamieson

William O’Rourke

Key Players to Watch:

India:

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

Axar Patel

Varun Chakravarthy

New Zealand:

Rachin Ravindra

Kane Williamson

Daryl Mitchell

Glenn Phillips

Mitchell Santner

India vs New Zealand Best Batsman Prediction

Who will score the most runs for India in the match: Virat Kohli or Shreyas Iyer

Who will score the most runs for New Zealand in the match: Rachin Ravindra or Kane Williamson

India vs New Zealand Best Bowler Prediction

Who will pick the most wickets for India in the match: Axar Patel or Varun Chakravarthy

Who will pick the most wickets for New Zealand in the match: Matt Henry or Mitchell Santner

Ind vs NZ Match Prediction for Champions Trophy 2025 final:

With past record as well as current form on India’s side, the Men in Blue will start the final against New Zealand as favorites and are expected to win the contest.