The second and final Test of the ongoing series between India and South Africa is scheduled to be played from Saturday (November 22). The match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

After suffering a shock loss in the first Test at the Eden Gardens, India will be desperate to win the second Test to avoid a series loss. The hosts will have to do it without their captain Shubman Gill. With Gill sidelined, Rishabh Pant will get another chances to showcase his captaincy skills.

South Africa beat India by 30 runs in a low-scoring first Test to take an unassailable 1-0 lead. Set a target of 123 runs, India came up with a disastrous batting display and were all out for just 93 runs. No team managed to reach the 200-run mark in the first Test and both of them will look to do well with the bat in the upcoming match.

As India and South Africa gear up for the crucial Test, here is the full match preview.

Match India vs South Africa Date November 22-26, 2025 Time 09:00 AM IST Venue Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Series India vs South Africa 2025

India vs South Africa – Weather Report:

Guwahati usually experiences dry and pleasant weather in November. The chances of rain are minimal during the second Test. The temperature is likely to hover in 20s.

India vs South Africa – Pitch report:

The pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is expected to favour the batters more than the bowlers. The venue is hosting a Test match for the very first time.

Expert Comment

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test, starting on November 22 in Guwahati, is shaping up to be a contest where control of the new ball and disciplined session-to-session management will define the match. India comes in with Jasprit Bumrah leading a well-balanced attack, while the return of Rishabh Pant adds depth and stability to their batting core. South Africa, under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, relies heavily on their ability to adapt quickly to subcontinental conditions, with Aiden Markram’s role at the top crucial in setting an early rhythm.

Data-driven modelling from 1xBet suggests that early seam movement is likely to have an impact in the first two sessions, lending significant weight to how both sides navigate the opening passages. India has a slight statistical edge based on recent form curves, head-to-head patterns in home conditions, and the efficiency metrics of their bowling unit. The gap, however, remains narrow enough that a strong first session by South Africa could meaningfully shift projections.

India vs South Africa – Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Nitish Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch/Lungi Ngidi, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj

India vs South Africa – Squads:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, Akash Deep

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Zubayr Hamza, Senuran Muthusamy, Dewald Brevis