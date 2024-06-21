The concern for India, coming into this Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America, was whether their premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya could change his form and come up with better performances, after a very tough Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

In the last three games in the group stage of the competition, Hardik’s contribution mainly came with the ball in hand, while his batting wasn’t needed much on a tricky surface at New York. Whenever required, Pandya has shown his value with the ball, having broken partnerships with crucial wickets.

In the IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya had a tough season with the Mumbai Indians, who finished with the wooden spoon among the ten franchises, while the all-rounder himself could manage only 216 runs in 14 innings at an average of 18, with no half-centuries, and 11 wickets at an economy of close to 11.

‘Hardik Pandya has always been the big stage player’- Sanjay Manjrekar

India was in a difficult situation in the 11th over, with 90 runs on the board, having lost Shivam Dube as their fourth wicket. The surface was quite slow, and the Afghanistan spinners- led by Rashid Khan, were getting the better of the Indian batters.

The need of the hour was to hold one end for a few overs and go after the pacers. A wicket at that point would have brought Ravindra Jadeja quite early in the innings, who isn’t going through a purple patch of form.

Hardik Pandya decided to take his time in the middle, before launching towards the death overs. He advanced down the track to nail Naveen-ul-Haq for a boundary over wide mid-off, It was mainly Suryakumar Yadav who was doing the bulk of the job, as Pandya found himself on 11 of 12, after finding the gap between cover and extra-cover.

When Noor Ahmed came into the attack, Hardik drove him for a four, before hammering him down the ground for a half-a-dozen shot. The six over mid-on against Naveen made the spectators stand on their feet, as he ended with 32 runs in 24 balls, with the help of three fours and a pair of sixes.

The former India captain Anil Kumble pointed out that the bowling performance from Hardik Pandya in New York gave him a lot of confidence, and this batting show will make India comfortable.

‘I don’t think there has been any doubt with Hardik Pandya for a place in India or among the Indian players themselves in the group. They won’t back any doubt over Hardik’s performance. This batting performance would certainly give him a lot of confidence.’ The former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble reflected on ESPNcricinfo. ‘Coming into this tournament, of course, he was under the pump playing in the IPL. His bowling performances in New York certainly helped him.’

This batting performance today is something that I am sure he would relish and India will be comfortable now with Hardik also coming back into form.’ He added.

The former Mumbai batter Sanjay Manjrekar also remarked that Hardik has got back the confidence he lost during the IPL 2024.

‘It’s always been there. He just had a rough time during the IPL and the external factor had a lot to do with it. It’s a game of confidence, maybe somewhere he wasn’t in the right state of mind.’ The former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar expressed on the same show. ‘Playing for India is completely different, the ambiance completely changes. He has always been the big stage player.’

The veteran also shed light on how the trolls and boos on the ground were affecting Hardik Pandya in his performance during the IPL, but that has changed playing for India.

‘I have a lot of respect for him. He is showing that with the ball and bat in hand. In fact I tried my best to protect the champion by trying to mute the world with the kind of noise they were making against him.’ Manjrekar elaborated. ‘So, I believe he is a champion player and so is his true worth when it matters.’