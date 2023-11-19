“India Winning The World Cup Is A Bit Like Brazil Winning Football’s Equivalent…” – Stuart Broad Backs Rohit Sharma And Team To Win The Showpiece Event

Former England pacer Stuart Broad backs the Indian team to win the ODI World Cup 2023 coming over the top against the five-time champions Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The Men in Blue have completely decimated all of their opponents throughout the competition, leaving no real hope for the others to come back and defeat them.

Team India has never performed so dominantly in a World Cup as they have done in this one, as many believe that the current team is as strong as the World Cup-winning Australian team in 2003 and 2007. Even though the Men in Blue won the ODI World Cups in 1983 and 2011, they weren’t as potent as the present Indian team, thrashing the opponents.

In his Column for the Dailymail, Stuart Broad believes that the Indian team is much stronger at home, where they can win the championship 95 times out of 100 times. He also thinks that the team has players who can step up to score hundreds of runs and take five-fers to win the matches for the team on their own and compared the Men in Blue to football powerhouse Brazil and feels that India’s victory would inspire the next generation just like 2011 World Cup win.

“India are so powerful in their own conditions that I would say they would win this final 95 times out of 100, You only need to look down their line-up to gauge their strength: they’ve got a top six all of whom can score match-winning hundreds, while any of their bowlers can take a five-for. They’re the only team in the World Cup that you can say that about.”

“India winning the World Cup is a bit like Brazil winning football’s equivalent. There is a bit of magic to it. And personally, I think it would be great for the game if India come out on top against Australia in Ahmedabad because it will inspire the next generation of cricket’s powerhouse, just as their 2011 triumph did,” Stuart Broad said.

Beyond simply defeating opponents, Team India is dominating everyone who has dared to cross their path in terms of batting, bowling, and fielding. The Men in Blue have one of the best bowling unit in the ODI history, alongside the Indian batters scoring big runs for the team in pivotal games.

Virat Kohli Deserves To Be A Double World Cup Winner – Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad lauded Ace Indian batter Virat Kohli for reaching the record mark of 50 ODI hundreds and believes that he deserves to be a double World Cup winner for the country, given his immense contribution to the Indian team over the years.

“Given the career Virat Kohli has had, making 50 ODI hundreds, he deserves to be a double World Cup winner in his own country, too,” Stuart Broad added.

After equaling batting great Tendulkar with a brilliant century against South Africa. Virat Kohli smashed his 50th One Day International (ODI) century to achieve a massive milestone in the history of the game against New Zealand, with him being one batter to score 50 centuries in the 50-over format of the game.