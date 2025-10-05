India Women and Pakistan Women will be locking horns against each other in the sixth match of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. The match is scheduled to be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday (October 5).

India and Pakistan have made contrasting start to their campaigns in the ongoing tournament. India began their campaign with a brilliant 59-run win (DLS method) over co-hosts Sri Lanka in Colombo. The Women in Blue were reeling at 124/6 at one stage before fifties from Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur propelled them to 269/8. In reply, Sri Lanka were all out for just 211 runs.

On the other hand, Pakistan faced a heavy 7-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in their first match of the tournament. Bangladesh completely outplayed Pakistan in that match. Batting first, Pakistan were bowled out for just 129 runs before Bangladesh chased down the total by losing only three wickets.

While India will be keen on extending their winning start, Pakistan will be desperate to turn things around. India will definitely start the match as firm favourites. India have won all the 11 ODIs that they have played against Pakistan so far including four matches in the Women’s World Cup.

The geopolitical tension between India and Pakistan has further hyped up the upcoming match. Last month, India’s men cricketers refused to shake hands with the Pakistani players during the Asia Cup due to the Pahalgam terror attack.

While the women’s fixture may not carry the same political undertones as the men’s, it won’t be surprising if Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. decide against the customary handshake with the Pakistan players.

With India and Pakistan all geared up for the important match, we are taking a look at the India vs Pakistan match preview.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Match Preview – ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Match 6

Match India vs Pakistan, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Match 6 Date October 5, 2025 Time 03:00 PM IST Venue R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Tournament ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

India Women vs Pakistan Women Weather Report:

While the match between Sri Lanka and Australia on Saturday (October 4) was completely washed out, the weather forecast for the upcoming match is not as grim. According to AccuWeather, rain is expected early in the morning in Colombo but the skies are expected to remain clear for the remainder of the day. Even if the toss is delayed, the match is expected to take place.

India Women vs Pakistan Women – Pitch report:

With moisture in the air, seamers from both the teams are expected to get ample help. Fast-bowlers from both Pakistan and Bangladesh got movement in the air as well as off the surface earlier in the tournament. Fast-bowlers from both India and Pakistan will be fancying their chances in the upcoming match.

India Women vs Pakistan Women – Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (c), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

India Women vs Pakistan Women – Key Players:

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh and Sneh Rana will be the key players for India.

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Fatima Sana and Nashra Sandhu will be the key players for Pakistan.

India Women vs Pakistan Women – Squads:

India Women:

Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry

Pakistan Women:

Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Eyman Fatima, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas