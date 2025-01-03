Gautam Gambhir and the Indian team’s façade is slowly crumbling as journalist Bharat Sundaresan unveiled the aftermath of India’s Perth Test win on the ongoing BGT 2024-25 series under captain Jasprit Bumrah’s leadership by 295 runs.

It has been revealed that there is division and discontent among the Indian cricket team. There is no unity; no one is on the same page or pursuing a common goal, at least in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. There is a lot of conjecture regarding rifts and instability in the Indian dressing room.

However, a journalist has revealed some stunning discoveries about what has been going on in the Indian dressing room during the Australia visit. Bharat Sundaresan, a well-known broadcaster commentating on the current BGT 2024-25, dropped a bombshell on Team India.

Indian dressing room crumbling as Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 ends

Bharat Sundaresan alleged that the Indian cricket squad is experiencing widening internal fissures, implying a growing rift among the players. He stated that tensions had been building even before the current Australia tour began. Bharat saw that the Indian dressing room was far from cohesive.

“I wouldn’t call it a fractured dressing room. It is fragmented. And the reason for that is you suddenly have so many different generations of players all together. And they needed leaders who pull them together and, you know, make them one unit,” Sundaresan said on Channel 7.

He also stated that the Indian team did not celebrate their historic 295-run victory against Australia in the first Test at Optus Stadium in Perth as a unit. Instead, the Indian players parted ways, underlining the tensions in the locker room.

Indian team didn’t celebrate the Perth Test win together, all went their separate ways

Sundaresan also said that Team India’s one senior staff member even volunteered to pay for drinks to bring everyone together and urged them to stick together and celebrate the win as a team, but the separation between different player generations prevented this from happening, and the disagreements widened.

He added, “The first thing I heard was after the Perth win, such a significant win in the history of Indian cricket, the fact that they didn’t celebrate that as a team and they just went their own ways, didn’t tell me that it was a broken dressing room.

“But it was a dressing room where there were different cliques there, generationally and otherwise, who were just doing their own things. And this, I was told that this is despite one of the senior support staff members saying, ‘Here, I’ll put my credit card down; let’s all order some drinks; just stick together’. But that wasn’t to be.”

Sundaresan signed off by saying, “After the loss in Melbourne, that simmering uncertainty came to the surface and became public.”

"The Indian Express article for me was just a trigger of the simmering uncertainty…"@beastieboy07 on all the reports coming out of the Indian camp over the last couple of days, and what he's heard… #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/SpX02eLT5q — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 2, 2025

