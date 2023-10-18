Indian Lawyer Who Filed FIR Against Mohammad Rizwan Claims Receiving Death Threat From Terrorist Group- Reports  

A Delhi-based lawyer, named Vineet Jindal, has reportedly received a life threat from a terrorist organization for filing a complaint against Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan.

Mohammad Rizwan, who is part of the Pakistan squad which is in India to play in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, had performed Namaaz or Islamic prayer in the midst of an ongoing match between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

Vineet Jindal, an advocate in the Supreme Court of India, wrote to the ICC, saying Rizwan offering prayers during the match ‘raises questions about the spirit of the game.’

“This is a complaint about Pakistan Cricket Player, Mohammad Rizwan, who was seen offering namaz on the cricket field during his team’s opening match of the ongoing ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 on Friday (Oct 6) against the Netherlands in Hyderabad. The act of Mohammad Rizwan when he read namaz on the cricket field amid many Indians is symbolic of the intentional depiction of his religion, which stands against the spirit of the sports,” reads the complaint filed by Jindal with the ICC chairman Greg Barclay.

In the complaint he filed, the lawyer said Rizwan offering the prayers defeated the whole purpose of the spirit of cricket, further questioning his ideology behind it. He added that by doing so, Rizwan was purposely depicting his religion.

keeping the spirit of sports alive, Advocate Vineet Jindal filed complaint against Mohammed Rizwan, Wicket keeper and batsman of the Pakistan Cricket team for offering "namaz" during Cricket match on 6th Oct'2023 with International Cricket Council.

Following his match-winning hundred against Sri Lanka the other day, Rizwan dedicated his knock (on X – previously known as Twitter) to the people of Gaza, putting himself in a controversial sphere, given the dos and don’ts laid by the cricket’s governing body.

Vineet Jindal Receives Life Threat From Islamic Terrorist Organization Hizbul Mujahideen

On Tuesday night, Jindal took to his verified X account to state that he had filed a complaint with the Delhi Police after receiving a life threat from the terrorist organization ‘Hizbul Mujahideen’ over a phone call. He further asked the Delhi Police Special Cell and DCP North-West Delhi to take prompt action.

“Adv. @vineetJindal19 Received life threat from Islamic terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen on Phone for filing complaint against Pakistani cricket player Mod.Rizwan offering Namaz in Cricket Ground. Complaint filed with Delhi Police. Request @cp_delhi @CellDelhi @DCP_NorthWest to take action,” Jindal posted on Tuesday night.