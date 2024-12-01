Team India players faced a huge risk of injury as they were victims of poor management by Cricket Australia at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. India is in the Australian capital and playing a pink-ball game against the Prime Minister’s XI.

The Rohit Sharma-led team is currently in Canberra. They were set to play a two-day warm-up game against Australia’s Prime Minister’s XI. The competition was meant to begin on Saturday (30th November), however, the weather ruined the first day of the event.

The Rohit Sharma-led team did not receive suitable arrangements when they got to the stadium. The players did not receive a decent reception as they came out of the bus due to the heavy rain. The players were not handed umbrellas while the security personnel held them.

India stars get drenched as poor management by Cricket Australia comes to light

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and other senior players had to go to the dressing room in the rain after getting off the bus. In the footage that has gone viral on the internet, the players can be seen hurrying to the dressing room while trying to shield themselves from the rain.

There was a risk of injury for the Indian players as they had to dash from the bus to the dressing room on a slippery route. Fortunately, no players were injured and all made it safely to the changing room, but Cricket Australia’s shoddy arrangements must be questioned.

After the first day of the warmup game was rained out, Cricket Australia modified the match to a limited-overs encounter. The two sides will now face off in a one-day encounter. The 50-over encounter between the Rohit Sharma-led side and the Prime Minister’s XI will take place on Sunday (1 December).

The game acts as a warm-up for the second Test match against the Australian National Cricket Team. The match will take place at the Adelaide Oval. The pink-ball Test is set to begin on December 6th.

The India National Cricket Team will be trying to maintain the momentum from the first Test into the second match. They dominated with bat and ball in the opening match, which was held at Perth’s Optus Stadium. They won the game by 295 runs, taking a 1-0 series lead.

The arrival of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in the second Test will strengthen the Indian National Cricket Team. The duo missed the first game but are anticipated to play an important part for the squad in the coming series.

