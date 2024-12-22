India’s venue for its ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches outside Pakistan has been fixed. The location of India’s matches in the tournament has been the subject of conjecture ever since the International Cricket Council (ICC) declared its decision to use a hybrid model for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

According to the ICC’s recent ruling, the tournament will use a hybrid model, with India hosting its fair share of matches outside of Pakistan at a neutral location. The PCB and BCCI are thought to have nearly decided on a neutral location, which is probably going to be Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Colombo or Dubai? Which venue will India play its Champions Trophy 2025 matches?

It was previously thought that Colombo was the most likely city to host the Champions Trophy in a neutral location. Since the Asia Cup 2023 was a hybrid event with Pakistan as the host nation, Colombo also hosted India’s matches with success.

Nonetheless, according to a report by Cricket Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Board of Control for Cricket in India have finalized their agreement to hold all Men in Blue matches at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Due to logistical considerations and Dubai’s previous experience hosting major events, all parties involved support the city hosting the games. Dubai is thought to have been selected by all parties as the location for the India games.

In the Champions Trophy group stage, India will participate in three games. To advance to the semi-finals, they must place in the top two of their group. This indicates that at least three tournament matches—all of which will be in the group stage—will be held in Dubai.

Dubai will host more than three games if the Men in Blue advance. Although it is not yet confirmed, this location will also host the highly anticipated India-Pakistan match.

India’s group for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The Men in Blue have been assigned to the event together with Bangladesh, New Zealand, and the host nation, Pakistan. The draft schedule indicates that they will probably play the first match of the tournament against Bangladesh on February 20.

Eight teams are competing in the competition, with four of them split evenly between two groups. Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa, and the host nation, Pakistan, are among the teams taking part.

