India’s playing combination has been revealed for the first Test against New Zealand that will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 16. Following a clean sweep against Bangladesh in both Tests and ODIs, the Indian men’s cricket team is gearing up for the upcoming three-match Test series against New Zealand.

The Indian squad will reportedly field a three-pacer lineup in the series opener against the Black Caps in Bengaluru. Team India is confident and eager to extend its winning streak, led by Rohit Sharma. They have won their last six Test matches at home.

New Zealand, on the other hand, enters the series after defeating Sri Lanka in a whitewash last month.

Tim Southee, the veteran pace bowler, stepped down as captain, and opening batsman Tom Latham took over. Kane Williamson will miss the opening Test with a groin issue.

India set to take the field with three pacers and two spinners

According to a report published by news agency PTI on Monday, India is considering playing three pacers in the opening Test against New Zealand. The home team is expected to keep Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep in the Test.

The predictions for grass and cloudy weather may have an impact on India’s plan.

The weather in Bengaluru is going to be gloomy in the next few days. However, head coach Gautam Gambhir stated that the final roster makeup will be determined by a variety of circumstances, including the conditions, pitch, and opponent team. Gambhir remarked that the squad includes numerous high-quality athletes.

Gautam Gambhir also addressed the idea of having Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel in the starting XI. The head coach mentioned that they only chose 11 players who could accomplish the job for us. He said that the club has a depth of talent, including Kuldeep Yadav.

“Obviously we’ve got a lot of quality, not only Kuldeep Yadav, but we’ve got a lot of other quality bowlers in the squad. I’ve said it before as well that we don’t leave anyone out. We only select the playing 11 who can do the job for us,” Gambhir said.

During the recent Test series in Sri Lanka, New Zealand hitters experienced spin issues. They lost 37 wickets against spinners in two games.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Says Mohammad Shami Suffered Fresh Setback During Rehab In NCA

