In a reported development, a complaint file has been formed against the former Indian captain, MS Dhoni, with the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India). Under the rule of 39 of the BCCI Ethics Committee, the complaint has been filed by the Uttar Pradesh resident Rajesh Kumar Maurya.

The allegations that have been charged in the case relate to the ongoing INR 15 crore dispute between MS Dhoni and his ex-business partner Mihir Diwakar under Aarka Sports Management operated cricket academics under the former World Cup-winning captain’s name.

Notably, MS Dhoni and Diwakar entered into a partnership to establish cricket academics in India and globally under “MS Dhoni Sports Complex” for management as per a legal contract signed in 2017. However, the wicket-keeper batter filed a criminal conspiracy case against Diwakar, claiming that he kept operating under the said name, even after the authorization to use that tagline was repealed.

BCCI provides a deadline for MS Dhoni to make a response

Now, the board committee has asked for an official response from MS Dhoni by August 30, while Maurya has been granted a deadline of September 16 to submit his reply, according to the reports of DNA.

A case was filed against the former cricketer from Bihar, Mihir Diwakar, in the Ranchi Civil Court for alleged fraud involving the Ranchi-born, where the case pertained to fraud charges against the Bihar-born, Soumy Das, and Aarka Sports, who had been associated by the Indian batter.

On March 20, 2024, because the civil court found the case to be correct and was prepared to make the first impression during the hearing, the court called upon Mihir, Soumya, and Aarka Sports Management Private Limited.

However, on behalf of MS Dhoni, Diwakar breached the terms of the agreement between both parties. When it was terminated in 2021, the name of the batter was being used for Diwakar’s company, with the lawyer of the batter even claiming that the company opened several academics, which the former captain didn’t agree to.

As a result, he incurred a loss of INR 15 crore, with further developments and statements, by both parties now waiting. MS Dhoni is currently spending time with his family, besides attending a few functions and ceremonies.

The biggest news about the retention before the mega auction of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is whether he would turn up for the Chennai Super Kings for another season. He has already gifted five trophies of the tournament to the Yellow franchise, with the recent one coming during the 2023 season.

But on the eve of the last edition of the tournament, he handed over the captaincy to the team’s opening batter, Ruturaj Gaikwad, under whom the team did well but failed to make it through to the playoffs. The CSK owners in a recent meeting with the IPL committee asked to activate the old rule of the tournament, with which MS Dhoni could play the next season of the event as an uncapped player, having taken his international retirement in 2021.